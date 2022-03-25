Petticoats Go Flying in the Steamiest 'Bridgerton' Scenes — Is the Netflix Period Drama Rated R?

An R rating is only second to NC-17. According to the rating system, a theater shouldn't allow anyone under the age of 17 to view an NC-17-rated film, no matter who is accompanying them.

Bridgerton is rated TV-MA, which is the most restrictive television and broadcasting rating that exists. Netflix states that Bridgerton is rated TV-MA for featuring "substances, language, sex, nudity, sexual violence, [and] smoking."