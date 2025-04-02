Is Natalie Buffett Related to Jimmy Buffett? Craig Conover’s GF Could Be Musical Royalty Craig and Natalie began dating shortly after he and Paige DeSorbo broke up in December 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 2 2025, 5:43 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@natalie_buffett/Mega

The Bravo-verse didn't take it well when Southern Charm star Craig Conover and Summer House star Paige DeSorbo broke up in December 2024 after three years of dating. Well, it turns out our boy wasn't down for long, as he confirmed on Watch What Happens Live in March 2025 that he was dating someone new. "When I date, I tend to date only one person at a time, so I’ve been seeing someone, and I have been reminded that the universe works in crazy ways, but everything happens for a reason," Craig said on the show.

Soon after Craig admitted he was seeing someone new, fans put their sleuth hats on and discovered he's been seeing a model and social media influencer named Natalie Buffett. Many couldn't help but notice Natalie's famous name and wondered if she had any relation to the late Jimmy Buffett. So, is there a relation? Or just a mere coincidence? Let's find out!

Is Natalie Buffett related to Jimmy Buffett?

Though they share the same last name, Natalie has no relation to Jimmy (but wouldn't that be fun?). While we don't know much about Natalie's family, we know she's not one of Jimmy's daughters. Before the "Margaritaville" singer died of Merkel-cell carcinoma, a rare form of skin cancer, he had three children, Savannah Buffett, Cameron Marley Buffett, Sarah Delaney Buffett. So, it appears Natalie isn't part of the musical Buffett clan.

Some fans were also convinced Natalie was related to another famous, wealthier Buffett, financial mogul Warren Buffett. However, Warren's youngest child, Peter Buffett, was born in 1958. And while all of the children have children of their own, none of them are listed as Natalie.

Natalie Buffett and Craig Conover rekindled their romance after he and Paige DeSorbo broke up.

Natalie may not be related to music or financial royalty, but she's managed to snag Craig's heart twice. According to Deuxmoi, the pair started dating again months after he and Paige called it quits and have some romantic history. They reportedly dated back in 2019, and their relationship ended during a trip to the Bahamas. A source close to the outlet shared that things went south between Craig and Natalie on the trip and she reportedly left him to spend time with other acquaintances who were in the area.