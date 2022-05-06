Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 the Last Season of the ABC Medical Drama?

With the Season 18 finale fast approaching, viewers are asking that question yet again, especially since Season 18 has featured Meredith's romance with Nick heating up and the return of fan favorites Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew. It all feels like a great place to end the story and let everyone live happily ever after — but is it?

Keep reading to find out if this is the last season of Grey's Anatomy, and when Season 18 will be coming to an end.