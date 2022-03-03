Is Yvette Nicole Brown a Singer? The ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Guest Has Musical Ties

Is Yvette Nicole Brown a Singer? The ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Guest Has Musical TiesBy Elizabeth Randolph
Mar. 2 2022, Published 9:36 p.m. ET
Hosted by comedian Ken Jeong, musical competition show I Can See Your Voice gives contestants the chance to decide if performers are good or bad singers — not by hearing their voices, but through clues, videos, and lip-synching challenges.
Although The Real host Adrienne Houghton and actress Cheryl Hines are permanent panelists on the Fox game show, other famous faces have popped up during multiple episodes, including Yvette Nicole Brown.
While the actress is primarily known for her comedic chops, having starred in Community and lent her voice to countless animated TV series, the Odd Couple actress actually has a musical background. In fact, long before she served as a guest on I Can See Your Voice, she inked a deal with a renowned record label.
Yvette Nicole Brown once wanted to be a singer and even had a recording contract.
Yvette was born and raised in East Cleveland, Ohio, where, as a teenager, she had an impromptu meeting with Michael Bivins of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe. Once Michael heard Yvette sing, he quickly signed her to Motown Records.
Despite being enrolled at The University of Akron, she took the contract and navigated her music career while still in college. During her time with Motown, Yvette sang on The East Coast Family Vol.1 album, including acts like Boyz II Men.
While she doesn’t discuss her singing history much, Yvette reflected on her Motown moments on Twitter back in 2019. In the post, she shared a screenshot from the music video for “1-4-All-4-1.” Years later, Yvette would connect with Michael again when she played his mother in The New Edition Story.
How many times has Yvette Nicole Brown been on ‘I Can See Your Voice?’
Although she chose a film and TV career over music, Yvette still enjoys critiquing music. According to her IMDb, she’s been a guest detective three times since I Can See Your Voice premiered.
On Yvette’s most recent appearance, she was joined by Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris and celebrity chef Curtis Stone to judge the competition.
Catch I Can See Your Voice when new episodes air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.