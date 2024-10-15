Jen Affleck Confirms Divorce Rumors? 'Mormon Wives' Star Clarifies Relationship's End on TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, others have joined along the way. Including Jen Affleck, whose husband Zac Affleck attends medical school in New York, where they live with their daughter Nora and son Luca. Jen's fans worry that her relationship with Zac isn't healthy, and often encourage her to leave. Jen seemed to have some fun with these fans recently as she posted a few cryptic videos giving mixed signals, seeming as though she confirms rumors of a divorce. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Jen and Zac still married? ' Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars are confusing fans.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 filming is underway. And Jen and Zac's divorce drama all kicked off when she posted herself in Utah, seemingly without her noticeable and large wedding ring. The rumor mill flew into overtime, and people assumed it was a message that she was on the path to divorce.

Jen heard these rumors and decided to run with it. She posted a video of herself with Mayci and Mikayla. A voiceover reads, "And admit you're in danger." Jen captioned the post, "No one knows the full story." Mikayla then posted a video to her own social media account that had fans thinking Jen had finally confirmed the divorce rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

It seemed like Jen Affleck confirmed that the divorce rumors are true ... but a follow-up video has people more confused than ever.

In that video, Jen seemingly confirms that the divorce is happening. Mikayla's video shows the three women sitting together, and a voiceover from The Kardashians plays. Jen lip-syncs along with Kim Kardashian as she says, "I don't even know where we left off." Mikayla and Mayci lip-sync the producer's response: "You were still in a relationship." Jen, lip-syncing Kim's response, mouths, "I was? Damn. Things change really quickly. No, not OK."

Article continues below advertisement

Yet all is not as it seems. In Mikayla's video, Jen intentionally hides her ring finger behind her back. And there's a reason for that. In a follow-up video, posted to Mayci's account, Jen seemingly clarifies things once and for all.

The women are lip-syncing along to Amy Whinehouse's, "Me and Mr. Jones." Amy sings, "What kind of f--kery is this?" As Mikayla and Mayci point to Jen's ring finger, which she holds up to show still clearly sports her wedding ring.

Article continues below advertisement