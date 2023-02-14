Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Instagram / @joeysasso; @kariselle Joey and Kariselle Are the Strongest 'Perfect Match' — Are They Still Together? By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 14 2023, Published 2:55 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Netflix's Perfect Match. Despite their initial on-again-off-again dynamic, we have to recognize that Joey Sasso and Kariselle Snow are one of, if not the strongest couple, on Perfect Match. Like fellow contestants Francesca Farago and Dom Gabriel, these two lovebirds match up early in the season, and by the fourth episode, Joey and Kariselle seem like they are endgame.

But, of course, the shadow of petty drama looms over their relationship. Plus, their connection is constantly put to the test when new singles make their presence known on the Netflix dating series. With that said, what could this mean for their future? Better yet, are Joey and Kariselle still together now? Let's find out.

Source: Netflix

So, are Joey and Kariselle from 'Perfect Match' together now?

At the time of writing, neither Joey nor Kariselle has made an official announcement regarding their relationship. Therefore, it's currently unknown if they are still together (we really hope they are, though!)

Now, we can't lie — the two get off to a rocky start on Perfect Match. For those unaware, they have a history together; Kariselle slid into Joey's DMs following his appearance on The Circle, and they had one wild night together in Los Angeles. According to Kariselle, Joey told her he loved her and wanted to marry her, but then he unexpectedly ghosted her for several months. Wow, talk about a lovely commitment!

Once she arrives at the luxurious villa, Kariselle is reluctant (and rightfully so) to give Joey another chance; however, she ultimately decides to give their relationship another try and they match up on night one. Sadly, their love bubble bursts when Joey humiliates Kariselle during the first compatibility challenge by admitting he's still not over his ex-girlfriend.

Kariselle is enraged — yet again, rightfully so — as she doesn't understand why Joey would want a relationship with her if he still hasn't let go of his past. Nevertheless, her mood increases significantly when she goes on a date with Chase DeMoor. It goes well, so much so that they walk into the villa hand-in-hand and share a kiss.

As expected, Joey is upset and later argues with Kariselle after the latter questions why the 30-year-old New Yorker claims to be fine seeing her with someone else. But, despite everything, Kariselle and Joey stick together and match up again. From there, the couple starts making positive strides and develops a bond so strong that nothing can tear them apart ... for now.

