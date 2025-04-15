John Boyega Had Less Than $100 to His Name Before Becoming Famous — Inside His Net Worth John Boyega has an impressive net worth since rising to fame in 2015. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 15 2025, 6:15 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor John Boyega's life completely changed after he accepted the role in director J.J. Abrams's Star Wars movie in the 2015 film, Star Wars: The Force Awakens. While he would later tell fans at a Chicago convention that he only had £45 to his name when he auditioned for the film (via People), his determination ultimately paid off, as he is at the center of dozens of A-list films, dived into directing and producing, and uses his powerful voice to shed light on issues affecting Black people in Hollywood and beyond.

With multiple income streams and a growing list of accomplishments, many fans are curious about what John's net worth is. Let's dive into the actor's earnings.

Source: Mega

What is John Boyega's net worth?

John's net worth has skyrocketed since fans met him as an up-and-coming actor. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth stands at $8 million. His net worth was initially built through his multiple acting roles, including starring in Detroit, Small Axe, where he played civil rights leader Leroy Logan.The latter film earned him a Golden Globe win for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series.

In addition to acting, John has ventured into production with his company, UpperRoom Productions. The production studio aims to develop projects showcasing African stories and talent. Through the company, he produced the Netflix film They Cloned Tyrone (2023), in which he also starred alongside Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris. According to Business Daily Africa, the movie had a $45 million budget to produce.

John Boyega Actor, Director, Producer Net worth: $8 million

Is John Boyega dating anyone?

John's multimillionaire trajectory was something he wasn't sure would happen. However, now that it has, he's basking in the lavish life, though he appears to be doing it as a single man. Throughout the actor's career, he has been linked to several celebrities and familiar reality TV faces. During his early rise to fame, he reportedly dated Black Panther Letitia Wright, though neither of them confirmed they were ever an item.

According to Who's Dated Who, John was also briefly linked to actor Kelly Marie Tran. Rumors have also swirled that he dated a few Love & Hip-Hop stars during his singledom. In 2021, It's Onsite reported he was dating Love & Hip-Hop: New York star Maggie Carrie after they were spotted seemingly on the same vacation spot in April 2021. Then, in April 2025, The U.S. Sun spotted John with Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star Princess Love embracing one another at a Los Angeles, Calif. karaoke bar Station 1640.

John Boyega now dating Princess Love 👀 pic.twitter.com/0ArlgXBlss — Peter Dredd (@PeterDredd) March 21, 2024

The outing came during Princess's divorce proceedings from Ray J, with whom she shares two children, Melody and Epik. Despite them looking cozy together, though, John hasn't confirmed he's in a long-term relationship, though he told Esquire in 2023 that he wasn't opposed to finding his leading lady one day soon. "I want a relationship, but I don’t fixate on it," John told Esquire. "I’m not opposed to it. I just haven’t met anyone that really ignites that in me.”