'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R' Will Introduce Several New Characters

If any fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure are getting antsy waiting for the next part of the Stone Ocean anime, here's some epic JoJo news to tide you over. A new trailer for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R came jam-packed with new characters — and even a release date.

The game was previously announced during a Sony State of Play conference and teased new features, mechanics, and several new fighters to join the fray.