'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R' Will Introduce Several New Characters
If any fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure are getting antsy waiting for the next part of the Stone Ocean anime, here's some epic JoJo news to tide you over. A new trailer for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R came jam-packed with new characters — and even a release date.
The game was previously announced during a Sony State of Play conference and teased new features, mechanics, and several new fighters to join the fray.
Who are some of the new characters joining the game? More importantly, when does it come out?
New characters for 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R' have been revealed.
All-Star Battle R is a remaster of the 2013 fighting game JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle. This outlandishly-stylish fighting game features dozens of playable characters drawn from every story arc in the original manga. The game was praised for its art presentation and faithfulness to the source material.
All-Star Battle R completely revamps the game, adding new mechanics like assists. Many characters have also been redubbed in Japanese to match the voices in the anime.
But a remaster of this caliber would be nothing without new characters to fill out the roster. The initial announcement teased 10 new fighters who would be added to the existing list. This would expand the original game's roster of 41 characters to a whopping 50 total. In a second trailer unveiled in late May 2022, four of those characters were revealed. They each hail from different arcs of the original JoJo story and have very different play styles.
The characters revealed in May are as follows:
- Robert E.O. Speedwagon (Phantom Blood)
- Mariah, Pet Shop (Stardust Crusaders)
- Diego Brando (Steel Ball Run)
Several more characters are expected to be revealed in the future, leading up to its release date.
When is the release date for 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R'?
The May 2022 trailer ended off with an official release date for the game. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is currently slated to release on September 2 of this year. For Jojo fans, that certainly makes this a JoJo Friday to remember. The game will be released on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. An early access demo will also be released on PlayStation systems in the months ahead.
Deluxe Editions and Preorder Bonuses abound!
Along with a standard edition for the game, All-Star Battle R is also releasing a digital-only Deluxe Edition. This version includes unique color schemes for characters, a Season Pass with four new playable characters, and exclusive costumes for Rohan Kishibe and Muhammad Avdol. If you pre-order the game, you'll also receive a special costume for Jolyne Cujoh in her Green Dolphin State Prison jacket. A physical collector's bundle also comes with a 10-inch Jolyne statue.
With more characters on the way, there's no telling who else could arrive to the fight.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R will be released on September 2 on all major gaming platforms.