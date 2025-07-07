A Look Back at Julian McMahon and Brooke Burns's Relationship After His Death Julian McMahon had three wives prior to his passing including 'Baywatch' star Brooke Burns. By Trisha Faulkner Published July 7 2025, 12:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When actor Julian McMahon died in 2025, it was a moment that left many reflecting on his life and legacy. Known for captivating roles on television, Julian touched countless lives. Among the outpouring of tributes, one stood out, particularly heartfelt and deeply personal.

Baywatch star Brooke Burns, who was Julian’s wife until their divorce in 2001, took to Instagram to share a powerful tribute. Although their marriage had ended decades earlier, Julian McMahon and Brooke Burns's relationship remained strong through the love they shared for their daughter, Madison.

Over the years, both Julian and Brooke moved on to new chapters. Julian remarried, finding love and stability with Kelly Paniagua, while Brooke also built a new family. Yet, despite life carrying them in separate directions, their connection remained strong thanks to their daughter Madison.

Julian McMahon and Brooke Burns's relationship continued long after their divorce because of their daughter.

When Brooke shared her emotional tribute, she included a touching photo of Julian with Madison. With few words and a broken heart emoji, her Instagram post following his passing in 2025 spoke volumes. Her tribute captured the deep affection and respect they maintained through the years, showing the genuine connection that often survives divorce when parents prioritize family.

Julian and Brooke’s marriage may have ended in 2001, but their relationship as parents only deepened. As Madison grew, Julian and Brooke found ways to remain united, celebrating their daughter’s milestones together. Their willingness to prioritize their daughter, above all else, allowed them to build a partnership of mutual respect that transcended their own relationship status.

Julian moved forward in love but remained bonded to Brooke through family.

Julian’s personal life drew attention over the years thanks to his career as an actor. Before Brooke, per US Weekly, he was married to singer Dannii Minogue. After Brooke, he found happiness again with his wife, Kelly. Despite the spotlight on his romantic relationships, Julian’s connection with Brooke remained. Following their divorce in 2001, their relationship shifted to a respectful friendship as they co-parented their daughter.

In many ways, Brooke’s tribute highlighted how relationships can evolve over time, reshaping themselves into something even more meaningful. Julian and Brooke demonstrated that endings aren’t always absolute — they often mark new beginnings, especially when children are involved.

Brooke’s tribute highlighted the lasting impact Julian left on her life.

Brooke’s tribute wasn’t just an acknowledgment of loss — it was a celebration of Julian’s impact on her life. He wasn’t just an ex-husband in her rearview mirror. He was the father of her child. In the comments of her Instagram post, her followers were respectful. They penned variations of condolences. Many, however, did ask what happened and wondered if Julian’s cause of death had been made public just yet.