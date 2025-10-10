The "Ex" of 'Love Is Blind' Contestant Kacie Says They Were Never a Couple “She was not my girlfriend, ever.” By Jennifer Farrington Updated Oct. 10 2025, 6:35 p.m. ET Source: Netflix;TikTok/@austinfriesen98

The producers of shows like Love Is Blind and Love Island are now casting such drama-filled personalities that they could probably scale back on seasons and still entertain the world for an entire year. Every time a new cast member appears, the dirt about their past seems to lead from one rabbit hole to the next, and somehow, each story gets juicier than the last. The latest to feed our drama cravings is Kacie from Love Is Blind Season 9.

She left the show early after accepting Patrick’s proposal, but shared enough about her past beforehand to stay relevant even after her exit. For example, she told Patrick that her ex-boyfriend encouraged her to go on Love Is Blind, which, naturally, shocked him and everyone else. With all the attention that one comment has been getting, Kacie’s so-called “ex-boyfriend” decided to hop on TikTok to set the record straight before his name gets too blackened. Here’s what he had to say.

Kacie from 'Love Is Blind’s "ex-boyfriend" went on TikTok and said they were never a couple.

Kacie spent much of her short time on Love Is Blind throwing her exes under the bus, even going as far as saying she had never been in a relationship where she wasn’t cheated on. She also claimed her ex encouraged her to go on a dating show, even Love Is Blind, which made people feel sorry for her. After all, it’s hard to imagine being told to go on a show to meet someone when you’re supposedly already in a relationship.

But it turns out the guy who supposedly told her to go on Love Is Blind was never actually her boyfriend. Netizens discovered that Austin Friesen is Kacie’s ex, and while he never expected he’d have to make a video about it, the attention he was getting apparently left him no choice.

Austin took to TikTok to clarify, “She was not my girlfriend, ever.” He described their time together as a “weird situationship dynamic [that went] on for a certain amount of time” and suggested that distance (she lived in Denver and he in Minneapolis) made it difficult for them to become anything more.

What’s more, Austin says that by the time Kacie had the opportunity to go on the show, they were already done, over, finito. So yes, he did encourage her to go on the show, but only as a friend. “I truly did want her to try and find someone, and that’s what she wanted too,” he told viewers.

@austinfriesen98 Replying to @Hannah Jackson Hopefully this information helps piece a few things together for some people! Originally, before the season was released. I was never going to mention my connection to her or the show. Then I saw/ became apart of the aftermath everything the show and her has put out. So here’s the true FACTS #loveisblind ♬ original sound - Austin Friesen

He added, “And yes, I did indeed say it’s life-changing because for a lot of people who go on these reality TV shows, it is life-changing for them.” Then, with a bit of sarcasm, he added, “Right now it is life-changing for Kacie, but not in a good way.”

While Austin tried to clear his name so the haters could relax, he didn’t drag Kacie all the way in the mud. He acknowledged how reality TV can be heavily edited to make things sound a certain way, and added that Kacie is “a very genuine person, a very sweet person, so don’t base your opinion of her on that.” He also asked people to stop leaving her mean comments, pointing out that they hadn’t seen each other in over a year, so basically, just drop it.

Who is Kacie's "ex-boyfriend," Austin Friesen?

Now that Austin has cleared his name in the whole Kacie Love Is Blind drama, you might be more interested in learning about him rather than the “thing” he had with her. A quick scroll through his TikTok shows that Austin seems to be into sports, food, and sharing his take on the dishes he tries.