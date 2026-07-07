'SLOMW' Fans Are Convinced They've Identified Layla Taylor's New Girlfriend "Love this for you Layla." By Anna Quintana Published July 7 2026, 2:45 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Just days before the end of Pride Month, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Layla Taylor shocked fans and came out as bisexual on Jay Shetty's podcast. "I'm gay, and I'm bi and date women and men," Layla said on June 29 on On Purpose.

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The mother-of-two continued, "It’s just something that I honestly didn’t really know how to formally address for a long period of my life. We’re only on this earth for however long we are here, and I’ll be damned if I’m not able to be fully who I am.” And she's following through on her words, as she just introduced her followers to her new girlfriend... well, sort of.

Source: Instagram

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Layla Taylor soft launches her girlfriend on Instagram, but who is she?

Just a few days after coming out publicly, Layla took to Instagram to share a dating update with her fans. "'You're glowing recently,' Thanks, I'm dating a woman now," read the text over a video of Layla smiling brightly while holding hands with a tatted mystery woman.

She went on to add, "Chivalry isn’t dead, it’s w the lesbians" in the caption. Unfortunately, Layla did not tag her new girlfriend. However, fans already have theories as to who Layla's new partner may be. "Did my digging, definitely @kelschesser! Love this for you Layla," one person wrote, tagging Kelsie, a Denver-based barber. And we have to agree based on the tattoos. Another fan added, "She’s so lucky." We couldn't agree more.

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Layla Taylor divorced her husband Clayton after three years of marriage in 2023.

Layla infamously declared that she had never experienced an orgasm until the age of 23. So, it was no surprise when she announced her split from husband Clayton Wessel after three years of marriage at 24 years old. The divorce was finalized in 2023, and the couple split custody of their sons, Ollie and Maxwell.

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I think if you’re stuck in a scenario every day that you’re questioning your worth and you’re questioning just who you are as a mother or a wife, I think prioritise yourself and show your babies a healthy example of love," she told The Tab. "I think that’s one thing that I really wanted to show my kids, is that if I were to have stayed in that marriage, they wouldn’t have been able to see a healthy example and a model of what love should look like."

Source: Disney/Fred Hayes Layla with ex Mason.

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Layla went on to date fiancé Mason McWhorter, but that also did not work out, and the couple broke up in January 2026, just six months after announcing their engagement. “I think we were just on two different paths right now, and he felt in order for him to grow, he had to be on his own,” she said at the time. “I respect his decision, and I truly hope that he gets what he wants in life.”