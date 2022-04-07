Was Linda Tanner Actually a Lawyer for Theranos? She Appears in Hulu's 'The Dropout'

In Episode 5, "Flower of Life," Ian panics when he's served a subpoena to testify in the ongoing lawsuit between Elizabeth Holmes and her old friend/neighbor Richard Fuisz (William H. Macy). Richard had noticed that Ian's name was on a lot of the Theranos patents, hence why he had Ian served with the subpoena.

Linda devises a strategy to get Ian out of testifying. Unfortunately, it ends in tragedy.