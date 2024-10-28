Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Peacock London "Deelishis" Charles Has Made a Successful Brand out of Her 'Flavor of Love' Name The 'Queens Court' star says the name given to her by Flavor Flav is "my bread and my butter." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 28 2024, 5:37 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@iamsodeelishis

The world has known Chandra London Davis as Deelishis for nearly two decades. She first began using the name when Flavor Flav gave it to her on Season 2 of Flavor of Love in 2006. And while her relationship with Flav fizzled out soon after her win, London's time as Deelishis has allowed her to provide for herself, her children, and other loved ones.

Due to the nest egg she's provided, London could go into Season 2 of Peacock's Queens Court unbothered by any man who thought their money could buy her happiness. And while she left Deelishis behind during her journey to finding new love, she has admitted that Deelishis is a profitable brand she's not ready to let go of just yet. So, what is London Charles's net worth? Here's what to know.

London "Deelishis" Charles has earned a substantial income as a reality star, singer, and radio.

London's net worth is $250,000, all of which she's earned from her entertainment pursuits. After Flavor of Love Season 2 ended, she appeared on the VH1 special, Where Are They Now: Reality Stars, where she confirmed she was no longer dating Flav. London stayed in the VH1 universe with the canceled I Love Money, then later moved on to other opportunities.

Throughout the 2000s, she continued appearing on TV and soon dabbled into modeling for print magazines, social media, and music videos. Her music video modeling included the late Young Dolph's "On My Way." London also accepted roles in films like A Taste of Betrayal, Tagged: The Movie, and Kony Montana.

London has also returned to reality TV several times since Flavor of Love and Queens Court. In 2021, she and her ex-husband, Raymond Santana, one of the members of the exonerated five, appeared on the Marriage Boot Camp: Celebrity Edition before Raymond filed for divorce in March 2022 after 20 months of marriage.

London opted not to go by "Deelishis" on 'Queens Court' despite it still being part of her brand.

London's net worth shows there can be plenty of profitable opportunities after reality TV fame. However, she told Distractify that, while she loves how far Deelishis has brought her, she wanted her potential Queens Court mate to meet and fall in love with London. London said her middle name is what everyone in her inner circle calls her, and she would want a man she dates to use that name and not the one she earned on Flavor of Love.

"If you know me, and you know me very well, you know London," she explained. "Flav named me Deelishis after meeting me as London. So now, going back and this being my story that I'm telling and that I'm showing, I needed to be myself."

London also mentioned that, while she's open to her potential love interest meeting her as herself, she's has no plans to continue increasing her net worth as her VH1 moniker.

"I love Deelishis, that's my girl, that's my brand," she declared. "That's my bread and my butter. But for love, this is serious, and I need these men to understand. You may have a perception of Deelishis, and you may be attracted to that, but who would get into a relationship with London? That's who you would date, who you would be around, who you would console, that's who you would enjoy."