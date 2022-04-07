‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Season 17 stars K. Michelle and More ‘Love and Hip Hop’ Favorites

‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Season 17 stars K. Michelle and More ‘Love and Hip Hop’ FavoritesBy Elizabeth Randolph
Apr. 7 2022, Published 4:25 p.m. ET
Since 2013, Marriage Boot Camp has helped many celebrities rekindle their marriages and relationships throughout its time on air. The series first aired as a Bridezillas spinoff and included several couples from the wedding show’s past seasons. Since then, the WeTV show has expanded across multiple reality shows. Some of its celebrity clients have ranged from Kendra Wilkinson and her ex-husband, Hank Bassett, to RHOA alum Phaedra Parks and her boyfriend, Medina Islam.
After 14 seasons, Marriage Boot Camp found another niche in its celebrity clientele with the first season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition. Several years later, the series has stuck to the hip-hop theme for its latest season. Here’s how to watch Marriage Boot Camp with or without cable.
Viewers can watch ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ in several ways.
Marriage Boot Camp is on WeTV for most cable providers and airs on Thursday nights. However, if you miss the episode on Thursday, don’t turn to Marriage Boot Camp’s WeTV page to find a full episode.Unfortunately, the site only has several extra clips from the show and a page to shop its merch.
Although WeTV doesn’t directly stream Marriage Boot Camp episodes, fans can still watch the episodes promptly. The streamable show is available on Philo TV (for $25 monthly), fuboTV ($69.99 monthly), DIRECTTV STREAM ($69.99 monthly), Sling TV ($41 monthly), AT&T TV ($69.99 monthly), and YouTube TV ($64.99 monthly).
Who is in the ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition’ cast?
Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition often includes renowned rappers, partners, and reality stars who became famous from Love & Hip-Hop. Season 17 is no different, as it contains four couples who have previously starred in a reality TV show. Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta alum K. Michelle, who has been dating her doctor boyfriend, Kastan Sims, since 2015, will air out their relationship in front of the cameras.
Additionally, K.’s former friend-turned-enemy Lyrica Anderson has also joined the cast. In January 2022, the Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star filed for divorce from her husband, A1 Bentley, after five years of marriage. The couple also shares a son – Ocean Zion.
Rounding out the Marriage Boot Camp couples is LHHNY stars Rich Dollaz and Mariah Lynn. As fans witnessed on the show, the two have a 10-year, off-again, and off-again relationship. Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo also appears in Season 17 with her real-life boo, Emmett.
The couples will always seek guidance from Resident counselor Dr. Ish Major. Judge Lynn Toler, who joined the cast after her March 2020 exit from Divorce Court, also returns. Lynn shared that the key to the show’s successful run is its desire to help the cast salvage their relationships.
“My favorite part about Marriage Boot Camp is all the epiphanies that we have during the course of the week,” the former TV judge said. “Everybody comes in, they're a little jaded, you know, ‘reality is all scripted' ... and they find true emotions and true moments of discovery, and it trips them out a little bit, and I always loved that.”
Lynn also added, “I think boot camp helps people that are really struggling because we give them a whole new way to look at their issues and their problems. And then once we've gotten them to look at their issues and problems, we give them tools to solve them.”
As we previously mentioned, catch new episodes of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition Thursday nights on WeTV.