‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Season 17 stars K. Michelle and More ‘Love and Hip Hop’ Favorites

Additionally, K.’s former friend-turned-enemy Lyrica Anderson has also joined the cast. In January 2022, the Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star filed for divorce from her husband, A1 Bentley, after five years of marriage. The couple also shares a son – Ocean Zion.

Rounding out the Marriage Boot Camp couples is LHHNY stars Rich Dollaz and Mariah Lynn. As fans witnessed on the show, the two have a 10-year, off-again, and off-again relationship. Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo also appears in Season 17 with her real-life boo, Emmett.