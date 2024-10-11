Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Peacock K. Michelle and London Charles Say Filming 'Queens Court' Was "Tough, but Worth It" (EXCLUSIVE) The former VH1 stars star with LisaRaye on Season 2 of the Peacock dating show. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 11 2024, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Spoiler Alert: This article contains the Queens Court Season 2 finale spoilers. Peacock is getting royal for cuffing season. Season 2 of the streamer's original series, Queens Court has commenced with three new queens looking for someone worth giving up their single thrones. The season shows the ladies having vulnerable conversations with 22 eligible men, letting go of their past, which, for two of the stars, means reintroducing themselves after their memorable reality TV moments.

Singer K. Michelle, and model London "Deelishis" Charles joined the Season 2 cast alongside actor and host LisaRaye McCoy. Before Queens Court, both K. Michelle and London were part of VH1's golden era of reality programming. London starred and won Season 2 of Flavor of Love while K. Michelle became one of the OG stars of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta. However, the stars took time away from reality TV until now. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, London and K. Michelle shared how this time around wi

Source: Peacock (l-r): Tracy, Nosh, LisaRaye McCoy, Booker, K.Michelle, David, London ‘Deelishis’ Charles, Zeus, Ben

K Michelle and London Charles say returning to reality TV for 'Queens Court' wasn't easy.

On many occasions, reality tv stars face the curse of only being known for the show they were on years, maybe even decades ago. While K. Michelle and London have gone on to create lanes for themselves in music, radio, and entrepreneurship, their return to reality tv with Queens Court was something fans who missed seeing them on a weekly basis have appreciated.

K. Michelle and London both signed on to Queens Court with hopes of avoiding reinventing the wheel created for them by Mona Scott-Young and Flavor Flav, respectively. Still, they admitted it was difficult being back on TV in such a vulnerable way. "It was a lot," K. Michelle admitted to Distractify. "Because not only was it like going back into reality, it was going into it with something that I'm very private about. So it was something that I had to open up and get used to completely,"

Source: Peacock

London, who wanted to rid herself of her famous nickname for her new reality venture, telling us, “That was a name Flav gave me” during their 2006 relationship, said being the one making the romantic choices wasn't as fun as she thought it would be, though it paid off.

"It was, 'I'm the female version of Flavor Flav,'" she said. "But this was a tough position, so I give it to Flav." "17 years ago, the world was introduced to Deelishis from Flavor of Love, where I was, you know, vying for his affection," she added. "And now here I am choosing [someone] because this was authentic, and I was being vulnerable and transparent, and this was real for me. It wasn't easy being in the choosing seat because it was 22 men, two other sister queens, and it was tough, but it was worth it."

Don’t expect to see any ‘Queens Court’ spinoffs from K. Michelle or London Charles.

Queens Court aired on Peacock and Bravo on Sunday, Oct. 6. While the full season is on Peacock, Bravo will air weekly episodes of the season on Sundays.

Source: Peacock (l-r): LisaRaye, K.Michelle, and London "Deelishis" Charles on 'Queens Court.'

For those who will be watching the season on Bravo, you might want to look away. In the season finale, K. Michelle and London picked two men to spend time with, whether that means forever or not. K. Michelle selected Nosh, with whom she had chemistry all season.

However, she wasn’t ready for him to be her “king” just yet, but rather a really good time to spend time with, a la Charlotte York. And while they ended up dating outside of the show, K. Michelle isn't interested showing him off on reality TV or social media, as she plans to keep this relationship far away from public opinion.

Source: Peacock (l-r): Nosh and K. Michelle in the 'Queens Court' Season 2 finale

"Never, never," she said about possibly going public with her relationship. "Once I make my relationship the headline, it's [over]. And I don't want a man who wants the spotlight."

London decided to give her love connection with Zeus, a branding entrepreneur, a try in the season finale. While she's also not interested in flaunting her new romance after a public divorce from her ex-husband, Raymond Santana Jr., of the Exonerated Five, she wanted someone who wouldn't be concerned about being in the mix, which was her hope when she decided to join Queens Court.

Source: Peacock (l-r): London "Deelishis" Charles and Zeus on the 'Queens Court' Season 2 finale

"We didn't have a clue who would be seen," London said of her and the other queens. "We were hoping that once you find out who we are, you will love us for us. We worried if someone would want us for who we really are, as opposed to who we are presented to the world to be."