He's Out There Somewhere — Here Are the Filming Locations for Netflix's Miniseries 'Lost Ollie'

According to The Cinemaholic, filming for Lost Ollie took place mostly in British Columbia and Ohio. More specifically, the series was shot in Metro Vancouver and Louisville.

Some scenes were shot at Port Moody's College Park Elementary (which is now closed down) and on West Hastings Street in Vancouver.

Certain Lost Ollie portions were also shot around the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge — aka the Second Street Bridge — in Louisville, as well as the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory.