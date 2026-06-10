Why Is the Love Island USA Voting App Showing a Network Error During Fan Voting? "There better be an extension for voting. That truly blew me." By Alisan Duran Published June 10 2026, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

The first fan vote of Love Island USA Season 8 didn't go quite as planned. Shortly after voting opened following Episode 7, viewers rushed to the show's official app to cast their votes for which Islanders the newest bombshells should couple up with.

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Instead of selecting their favorites, many fans found themselves staring at error messages and registration issues. As complaints quickly spread across social media, viewers began wondering whether the vote would be extended.

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Love Island app voting not working? Fans reported widespread network errors.

When voting opened on June 10, many viewers attempting to use the Love Island USA app said they encountered a "network error" message. Others claimed the app repeatedly asked them to register even though they had already completed the process days earlier.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, voting was scheduled to remain open until 1 a.m. EST, giving fans the opportunity to influence which Islanders the newest bombshells — Sol, Jen, and Caleb — would choose to couple up with. Several frustrated viewers took to Instagram and Reddit to document the issue as it unfolded.

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One Reddit user wrote, "Same, even though I registered last week it says I need to register then gives me a network error." Another fan commented, "Love Island USA if you're reading this please at least make an announcement that y'all are trying to fix this and we'll all get to vote."

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Others expressed concern that the technical issues could impact the results of the show's first major fan vote. Some viewers joked that producers should extend voting after many spent hours trying unsuccessfully to access the app.

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Love Island USA responded after fans flooded social media with complaints.

As complaints mounted online, the official Love Island USA Instagram account acknowledged the issue and shared a statement addressing the registration problems. "For those of you experiencing issues registering to vote, we apologize for the inconvenience. Our team is actively working on it. Stay tuned for updates," the post read.

The update arrived after thousands of comments and reactions appeared across Instagram, Reddit, and X, where viewers voiced frustration over being unable to participate in the voting process. Instagram commenters continued asking whether voting would be extended. One user wrote, "Please give us extended voting! I tried for 3 hours." Another added, "There better be an extension for voting. That truly blew me."

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Some fans reported that they eventually managed to vote after repeatedly refreshing the app, re-registering, or switching between Wi-Fi and cellular data. However, others said they continued receiving error messages even after trying multiple troubleshooting steps.

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While the technical issues created plenty of frustration, fan voting remains one of the most important parts of Love Island USA. Throughout the season, viewers help determine which Islanders stay in the villa, who goes on dates with bombshells, and which contestants ultimately face elimination.