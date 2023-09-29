Home > Television > Reality TV Milton From 'Love Is Blind' Doesn't Appear to Have a Good Ladder Ranking on Pokémon Showdown Milton from 'Love Is Blind' says he is nationally ranked in Pokémon Showdown, but his ELO ratings beg to differ. Is he really as good as he says? By Kelly Corbett Sep. 29 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Love Is Blind. One castmate from Season 5 of Love Is Blind who we can’t stop thinking about is Milton (real name James Milton Johnson IV). Born in Honolulu Hawaii, but currently based in Houston, Texas, Milton entered the experiment when he was 24. He also entered the experiment while he was still allegedly in a relationship with another woman, but that's a whole other story.

Throughout his time on the show, we, as well as his fianceé Lydia Velez-Gonzalez have learned a lot about Milton. He’s an engineer, he’s had his fair share of medical issues, and he loves rocks. He also is really bad at identifying what a cooler is. Milton also loves Pokémon. In fact, he claims he's nationally ranked on Pokémon Showdown. But is that true?

Milton says he is nationally ranked on Pokémon Showdown, but we're unable to find those stats.

In Episode 6, Milton takes Lydia back to his place where we meet his roommate Josh. Josh quickly brings up to Lydia that Milton is a Pokémon lover. He then adds, "You should see us on Pokémon Showdown."

Milton, clearly trying to impress his geology-loving woman, says to Josh "Hey, remember I told you we're like nationally ranked? We're both up there in national ranking." Josh then tells Lydia that her man is actually banned in five countries on Pokémon Showdown, including U.S. servers. When Lydia asks why, Milton responds "you talk too much s--t, you get banned." Yikes!

As for Milton being nationally ranked on Pokémon Showdown, we're unable to find that information. Assuming that Milton's username is jamesmiltonj4 on Pokémon Showdown — which is the username he uses on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter — then he's not actually the star player he made himself out to be. These are the stats we pulled up for user jamesmiltonj4, who has been a member since July 2017.

Per Smogon.com, ELO ratings start at 1000. And if you take a gander at Milton's ELO ratings, his highest one is 1223. He is only rated just a little bit higher than the default rating. Most players don't consider anything under 1600 isn't a good ELO rating. If Milton was nationally ranked, his ELO rating would likely be over 2000.