Homeland Security Borrowed Pikachu Without Asking, and the Pokémon Company Noticed The Pokémon Company says Homeland Security didn't get permission to use Pikachu. By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 25 2025, 2:06 p.m. ET

The Pokémon universe is full of surprises — but even longtime fans didn’t see this crossover coming. When federal law enforcement starts using Pikachu in deportation videos, you know we’ve wandered into an alternate timeline.

Homeland Security and The Pokémon Company aren’t exactly two worlds that were ever meant to collide. But here we are. Unsurprisingly, Pokémon fans aren't sure how to feel about it.

The Pokémon Company says Homeland Security used its IP without permission.

It started with a video. On Sept. 22, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security posted a clip showing ICE agents conducting raids — battering down doors, arresting people — cut together with actual footage and music from the Pokémon animated series. The words “Department of Homeland Security” even appeared in the classic Pokémon font. If that wasn’t enough, Customs and Border Protection doubled down by tweeting an image of Pikachu labeled as “Border Patrol’s newest recruit.” Not exactly the character arc anyone expected for Ash’s sidekick.

Reactions came fast. “For once Nintendo, we want you to sue someone,” one TikTok user commented, while another called it “INSANE” to use a foreign cartoon to promote deportation. It was the kind of surreal moment where you have to ask — is this satire? Is this a deepfake? But no, it was real.

The Pokémon Company issued a statement to PC Gamer confirming that the video and image were entirely unauthorized: “We are aware of a recent video posted by the Department of Homeland Security that includes imagery and language associated with our brand. Our company was not involved in the creation or distribution of this content, and permission was not granted for the use of our intellectual property.” Translation? Pikachu was drafted without consent.

What happens next is unclear — but the Pokémon community wants answers.

Don McGowan, former Chief Legal Officer at the company, told PC Gamer he doubts they’ll pursue it. He called the company “insanely publicity shy,” and pointed out that many of its U.S. executives are on green cards — not the ideal setup for picking a fight with federal agencies. Even he, known for aggressively targeting Destiny 2 cheaters during his time at Bungie, said he wouldn’t go near this case. “This will blow over in a couple of days,” Don said, “and they’ll be happy to let it.”

But not everyone agrees. Online, fans are practically begging Nintendo — notoriously quick with takedown notices — to make an example out of this. The mood isn’t subtle: “Actually really disgusting,” one comment read, with hundreds of replies in agreement. Meanwhile, Homeland Security doesn’t seem to be sweating it. When PC Gamer asked about the unauthorized use of Pokémon IP, a DHS spokesperson responded by quoting the show’s theme song: “To arrest them is our real test. To deport them is our cause.”

Stop dehumanizing ICE agents, they say. In the meantime, the Dept of Homeland Security likens immigration raids to catching Pokémon. pic.twitter.com/8jUObZX1Jz — Emily A. The Spirit of Jezebel (@emzorbit) September 24, 2025

This probably isn’t how Pikachu imagined his day going. One minute, he’s dodging Team Rocket, the next, he’s being promoted as the face of immigration enforcement in the United States.