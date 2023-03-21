Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Disney Plus Source: Disney Plus Everything We Know About the Picturesque Filming Locations on 'Restaurants at the End of the World' By Pretty Honore Mar. 21 2023, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

Celebrity culture and cuisine connoisseurs like Anthony Bourdain and Gordan Ramsay walked (rather, flew) across the seven seas so that Chef Kristen Kish of Nat Geo’s Restaurants at the End of the World could run. The new, four-episode docuseries sees Chef Kristen travel off the beaten path to explore the history behind some of the most remote restaurants in the world.

The first episode of Restaurants at the End of the World, entitled “Panama's Cloud Forest Kitchen,” dropped on Disney Plus on Tuesday, March 21. But where is the series filmed? Here’s what we know!

Where was ‘Restaurants at the End of the World’ filmed?

Season 1 of Restaurants at the End of the World was filmed in four different countries — Panama, Norway, Brazil, and the United States. Read on to learn more about the remote locations we’ll see in Season 1!

Boquete, Panama

In the series premiere of Restaurants at the End of the World, Chef Kristen visits Central America where she “explores trek-to-table cuisine” at the Hacienda Mamecillo in Boquete, Panama. The town is only about seven hours from Costa Rica, but Boquete is much smaller than the Central American party cities you’re used to seeing on Instagram. The small, picturesque mountain town is best known for its coffee.

Svalbard, Norway

Next on the list is Svalbard, Norway, a “remote arctic spot” that is home to less than 3,000 people (per High North News) and 3,500 polar bears, according to Forbes. In Episode 2, Chef Kristen ends up chillin’ out with chefs at the Isfjord Radio Adventure Hotel, who mix things up with some “madly inventive dishes.”

North Haven Island, Maine, United States

Although you may have been on a trip to New England, you’ve probably never visited North Haven Island, Maine, an unbridged island that’s only about nine miles long and located smack-dab in the middle of ​​Penobscot Bay. Chef Kristen takes a trip up north to Turner Farm in Episode 3, “Maine Island Bar Supper,” which drops on Disney Plus Tuesday, April 4. “Kristen Kish travels to a remote island in Maine to help Turner Farm's new chef put her Southern twist on their classic barn supper menu,” the synopsis reads.

Paraty, Brazil

