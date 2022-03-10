'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson's Husband, Shane Simpson, Is a Dad to Five Kids

After a few years of featuring their marital issues on the show, the two are in a much better place on Season 16 of the long-running Housewives franchise (which could have something to do with the fact that Shane has finally passed the bar exam).

Now, Emily and Shane are letting the cameras in on their fun family life as the parents of three adorable, young kids. Plus, Shane's two daughters from his first marriage have appeared on the show too.

Read on to find out more about Emily, her children, and her stepdaughters.