Find Your New Favorite Show: 6 Options Similar to 'Firefly Lane' If you loved the Netflix series 'Firefly Lane' with Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl, you'll want to binge these six shows that are just like it.

All good things must come to an end. Apparently, the same is true for great things as Netflix previously announced that Firefly Lane won't return for Season 3. And we’re not crying, you are.

The series first premiered on the streaming platform in February of 2021. Since then, we’ve grown to know and love the colorful characters who make up the cast. While saying goodbye won’t be easy, we have a list of TV shows just like Firefly Lane that might help heal the hurt. Read on for six TV shows you’ll want to binge once you’re done with Season 2.

'Grace and Frankie' (Netflix)

Source: Netflix Lily Tomlin as Frankie, Jane Fonda as Grace in 'Grace and Frankie'

Name a better duo than Grace and Frankie … we’ll wait. Starring 80 for Brady stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, the Netflix original series sees the lives of two women in their golden years turned upside down after their husbands fall in love with each other. Without a doubt, Grace and Frankie is the buddy comedy you didn’t know you needed.

'Virgin River' (Netflix)

Source: Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in 'Virgin River'

Much like Firefly Lane, Virgin River was based on a best-selling fiction novel by the same name. In it, Alexandra Breckenridge plays Melinda Monroe — a nurse practitioner who trades in her life in the big city to move to the small town of Virgin River (hence, the show’s title.)

'Dollface' (Hulu)

Hulu’s Dollface, which stars Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, and Shay Mitchell, focuses on friendship, much like Firefly Lane. In it, Kat’s Jules Wiley is dumped by her d-bag ex-boyfriend and left reeling. Now, she has to rely on her estranged homegirls to help her pick up the pieces. Need extra incentive to tune in? Criminal Minds star Matthew Gray Gubler is part of the cast.

'Dead to Me' (Netflix)

Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale and Christina Applegate as Jen Harding in 'Dead to Me'

Christina Applegate’s Jen Harding and Judy Hale (played by Linda Cardellini) are two women from two different walks of life who bond over a deadly secret. With comedy, suspense, and romance all wrapped up in one, Dead to Me is likely to be up your alley if you’re into Firefly Lane.

'Ginny & Georgia' (Netflix)

Source: Netflix Brianne Howey as Georgia, Antonia Gentry as Ginny

Netflix’s Ginny and Georgia takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster from start to end. The series follows the mother-daughter duo as they try to make a home for themselves in a Massachusetts town called Wellsbury. This turns out to be tough given the fact that the family’s on the run for murder.

'Insecure' (HBO)

Source: HBO Issa Rae as Issa on 'Insecure'