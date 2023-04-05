Every Song Parody and Musical Theater Reference in 'Schmicago' Could "Drive a Person Crazy"

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of Schmigadoon! Season 2. For those who loved Season 1 of Schmigadoon!, the second season of the Apple TV Plus show is going to shock you in the best way possible. It draws its inspiration from the biggest musicals of the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s with nods to Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Kander and Ebb, Bob Fosse, Michael Bennett, and many more composers and choreographers.

Even to folks who aren’t the biggest musical theater fans, it’s clear that Schmigadoon! Season 2 is a nod to Chicago, but there are musical theater easter eggs littered throughout the series. Plus, like Season 1, every song has a very clear inspiration directly from a musical. So, we’ve put together a running list of all the songs parodied and musical theater easter eggs in Schmigadoon! Season 2.

Episode 1, “Welcome to Schmicago”

“Welcome to Schmicago” — A direct parody of “Magic to Do” from Pippin, with floating hands in white gloves and Tituss Burgess as a haunting Leading Player

“Do We Shock You” — Musically a parody of “Big Spender” from Sweet Charity with choreography inspiration from Chicago’s “Cell Block Tango"

“We’re Kaput” — A clear nod to “Mein Herr” from Cabaret, performed by Dove Cameron’s Jenny Banks, a reference to Sally Bowles

Here are some other easter eggs from Episode 1 you may have missed! Before they get to Schmicago, Josh and Melissa are searching for what they want in the woods. A sneaky melody in the background hints that their objective — trying to have a baby without much luck — is a direct nod to the Baker and Baker’s Wife in Sondheim’s Into the Woods.

Alan Cumming is no longer the jovial mayor of Schmigadoon but seems to be a total replica of Sweeney Todd. Is Kristin Chenoweth his Mrs. Lovett? “God, That’s a Good” prediction.

A pan to a group of orphans in the opening number makes us hope that “the sun’ll come out tomorrow.” Yes, those are pretty much the Annie orphans.

Melissa tells Josh, “Don’t piss off the narrator.” Almost every musical with a narrator-type character in the ‘70s and ‘80s ends with the narrator turning on its characters … Pippin, Into the Woods, Cabaret, you name it.

The “Crack Club” is a reference to Cabaret’s Kit Kat Club, with Cabaret’s influence on the season perhaps even bigger than Chicago’s.

A couple of Rastafarians wave to Josh and Melissa — are those Schmicago’s Thernadiers from Les Miserables?

Speaking of Les Miserables, Jaime Camil’s Sergeant Rivera bears a lot of similarities to the evil Javert.

The evilest character seems to be Octavius Kratt, played by the series’ newcomer Patrick Page, who is likely based on Sweeney Todd’s Judge Turpin.

But who isn't that evil? Ann Harada's Madame Frau is a clear reference to Cabaret's Fraüline Schneider.

Episode 2, “Bustin’ Out”

“Doorway to Where” — A clear parody of “Corner of the Sky” from Pippin (Side note: how has Aaron Tveit never played Pippin?)

“I Need to Eat” — A hilarious take on A Chorus Line’s “God I Hope I Get It” with references to “At the Ballet” and “The Music and the Mirror”

“Bustin’ Out” — The showstopping rendition of Company’s “You Could Drive a Person Crazy”

And here are some easter eggs from Episode 2 you may not have noticed! Aaron Tveit’s Topher seems like he stepped out of Hair, the musical. But when he “believes” in all the prisoners, he also takes on some Jesus-like qualities from Godspell.

Jane Krakowski plays Bobby Flanagan, the city’s hotshot lawyer, seemingly based on Chicago’s Billy Flynn with a bit of Roxie Hart. But her office monologue in which she speaks over the music and says, “After a while, I caught on,” is a hint to Val’s pre-Dance: Ten, Looks: Three monologue in A Chorus Line.

The choreography in “I Need to Eat” is almost identical to A Chorus Line’s original choreography, complete with the headshots at the end.

As the prisoners say “Here comes Bobby” and “Help us Bobby,” we can’t help but draw a comparison to Company’s Bobby-ness.

When “jazz is to blame” for the murder, Chicago’s “All That Jazz” comes to mind as the inspiration for a jazz-infused murder.

17 Quick Street seems like a dangerous place, probably because it could be akin to Sweeney Todd’s Fleet Street.