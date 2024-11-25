Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Summer House Spicy in the Hamptons: 'Summer House' Stars Tease a Threesome Happening in Season 9 Season 9 of the long-running Bravo series is set to be one of its most historic ones yet. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 25 2024, 6:27 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Content Warning: This article contains some NSFW content. After an eye-opening Season 8 finale and reunion of Summer House, fans have been waiting to see what would come from Season 9. Following Carl Radke and Lindsey Hubbard's breakup during Season 8, many want to know how their dynamic will be with her being pregnant with another man's baby. We're also witnessing the new season without Danielle Olivera, who announced her exit from the series after six seasons in June 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

And we will definitely have our popcorn ready as we see the aftermath of Ciara Miller and West Wilson's breakup play out on screen. Though we know the Season 8 drama will be addressed on Season 9 of Summer House, two of the show's cast members confirmed there are several scandalous moments, and they're not all about fighting. A historic threesome will come this season.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

'Summer House' stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula confirmed the show will air its first threesome in Season 9.

In November 2024, Summer House stars and resident married couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula joined many other Bravolebrities in Miami, Fla., for Bravo Fan Fest. During a conversation with People at the event, Kyle and Amanda promised Season 9 has steamy moments, including a threesome on their vacation.

"We had our first threesome!" Kyle confirmed to the outlet. Soon after the Loverboy CEO's declaration, he and Amanda weren't involved in those shenanigans. The couple mentioned that they didn't want to backslide to how they behaved during his first season.

Article continues below advertisement

"Not us! Not us!," Amanda confirmed. "I did my fair share of sex on camera my first summer and I am done. I said if I'm going to have sex on camera, I'm going to make you pay for it on OnlyFans. I'm not putting it out there for free." "Yeah, we paid our dues. We're done," Kyle added. "But yeah... Summer House had our first threesome."

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle and Amanda shared that fans would see who was involved in the threesome once 'Summer House' Season 9 airs.

While Kyle and Amanda made it clear they weren't part of Summer House's streamy debut, the couple doesn't kiss and tell, even if they weren't doing the kissing (and other NSFW things). They shared that fans must wait until Season 9 premieres on Bravo to see who they were talking about at Bravo Fan Fest.

"Don't give it away," Amanda scolded Kyle as he continued talking about the threesome. "No one knows who, so there you go."

Article continues below advertisement

An immediate serotonin boost: Activated. 📣THIS JUST IN📣 from #BravoFanFest, here’s a first look at an all-new season of #SummerHouse! pic.twitter.com/noSxtS8L1f — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 23, 2024

The creative and branding director further mentioned that she nor Kyle were in the threesome. "It wasn't us," she reiterated. "It wasn't us."

Article continues below advertisement

Although Amanda and Kyle promised fans will be in for a wild ride in Summer House Season 9, they remained mum about when fans should expect the season to air. The reason for their silence is likely because Bravo also hasn't announced the Season 9 premiere. However, the new season will possibly air some time in 2025, as the cast completed filming in September 2024.