Taylor Tomlinson's Parents Are the Inspiration Behind Many of Her Personal Jokes Taylor Tomlinson often jokes about family in her stand-up. The story of her parents is complicated and emotional.

Thanks to her hilarious Netflix stand-up specials and brutally honest jokes, Taylor Tomlinson has built a huge following. Whether she’s talking about dating, therapy, or growing up religious, Taylor has a way of turning personal stories into relatable comedy.

Naturally, that has led many fans to become curious about Taylor Tomlinson’s parents and if there’s some truth to her personal jokes. Turns out, the death of her mother at an early age and the complicated relationship she has with her father have played a huge role in shaping her comedy.

Taylor Tomlinson’s parents influenced her comedy.

According to Biography.com, Taylor’s parents are Angela and Eric Tomlinson. As those who frequently watch her stand-up specials know, Taylor grew up in a conservative Christian household in California alongside three siblings. Her family is always a strong source of inspiration for her jokes.

Sadly, her mother, Angela, died of cancer when Taylor was just 8 years old. During an appearance on Rachel Martin’s interview game show, Wild Card, documented via NPR, Taylor reflected on how she still finds ways to stay connected to people she has lost.

“You and I are both in the dead mom club, as they call it,” Taylor said on Wild Card. “I think just talking about them and asking people who knew them longer than you for stories.” Taylor also explained that creative outlets help her feel connected to her mom. “And if you are so inclined creatively, writing about those people and finding ways that you're similar to them or different than them,” she said.

In the same conversation, Taylor shared that her mom loved writing. She feels she inherited her writing skills from her mother. Taylor also shared that those who remembered her mother described her as charismatic and funny. The comedian often jokes that she wishes she were more like her mother and less like her father. “Not to hurt our dads' feelings, I'm sure both our dads are handsome as well,” Taylor joked during the same interview.

Taylor’s father helped launch her stand-up career.

While Taylor’s mother influenced her creatively, her father played a key role in getting her started in comedy. According to a detailed profile in The New York Times, Eric once drove Taylor to a stand-up comedy class when she was 16 — and even took the class with her. At the end of the course, both performed at a small showcase held at a church with an audience of about 40 people. Taylor ended up closing the show instead of her dad. When asked why her father didn’t get the closing spot, she bluntly said: “’Cause I was better.”

Even though Taylor jokes about the moment now, her father’s support helped launch a career that quickly gained momentum. She later began performing on the college comedy circuit before landing appearances on shows like Last Comic Standing and Conan. As Taylor’s career grew, however, her relationship with her father sometimes became complicated. In the same New York Times profile, Taylor described parts of their relationship as rocky during her childhood.

She explained that making her father proud by performing well became important to her. “When I could do this trick, when I was a good performer, he was interested,” she said. “And he was impressed. And I was somebody worth paying attention to.” Sadly, her career reached a turning point where her comedy didn't align with her family's expectations. According to the same profile in The New York Times, Taylor explained that both her father and her stepmother appreciated her success. They, however, didn't care for her crude jokes.

