Train Karen Loses Her Job — and Likely Her Boyfriend — After Racist Rant A New Jersey woman lost her job after unleashing a random racist rant on tourists riding a train. Sorry Karen, but it was all caught on video. By Melissa Willets Oct. 6 2023, Updated 11:07 a.m. ET

If you want to watch a woman cancel herself in real time, behold a viral video of a woman drunkenly confronting a group of unsuspecting tourists, and saying abhorrent things about them, on a New York City bound train.

According to the New York Post, the latest unhinged Karen's actual name is Brianna Pinnix, and she's a 30-year-old New Jersey woman who was fired from a job at Capital Rx after unleashing the racist rant upon German tourists, who didn't even seem to be paying attention to her.

We don't know what prompted this woman's disgusting attack, but she just cannot be stopped.

"Are you German or something?" we hear Brianna ask the group of young tourists, her speech clearly slurring as the video begins. Her boyfriend attempts to remove her from the situation, to no avail.

We then see her lunge back in their faces despite the group's clear attempt to ignore her aggressive rant. It's hard to make out her exact words, but the Karen is definitely verbally attacking them, and among other insults, calls the men "stupid."

Finally, one of the men stands up, which only enrages the woman more. But he soon realizes it's not worth it and sits back down. Does she back off? Nope.

Once again, the boyfriend tries to pry Brianna away from being canceled, but she pushes him off with a dismissive comment about being able to handle this herself. "I'm never going to talk to you again," the boyfriend can be heard warning her, which gets her attention — momentarily. "He's not doing anything," he then can be heard repeating.

Brianna begins arguing with him, swearing the tourists did something, but yet, there they are, sitting there, attempting to mind their own business. "He was not talking to you," the boyfriend assures her. "Do not do this," he warns her again.

But, oh dear, she isn't convinced, and lunges back in on of the tourist's faces, demanding, "Say it again!" With the confrontation continuing to be captured on video, you can see other passengers looking on is disbelief.

Some people should never drink bc they can’t contain their ugly true self. — World’s Best Inventions (@worldbestinvent) October 5, 2023

"F——— immigrants," we then hear Brianna declare. "I'm an immigrant too. You know that right?" the boyfriend now tells his unhinged girlfriend, who at this point, has mercifully taken a seat on the train.

At the end of the 3-minute video, Brianna is laughing, inexplicably finding the situation funny and entertaining. But her aggression hasn't simmered down, despite the grin on her face, as her boyfriend physically holds her back from running at the tourists again.

"How about you get the f—- out of our country," she hollers over to the group. I'm embarrassed for this woman. Seriously. Why? Like, you can hear this woman's life deservedly getting cancelled in real time. As the video is about to get cut off, she keeps insisting that the tourists said something to her. We never find out what it was — and clearly nothing they allegedly said would warrant her response. So, unsurprisingly, this woman was fired from her job right away.

Brianna's firing was fast and furious following her sickening behavior.

Unhinged Karen in training goes off on unsuspecting German tourists in NYC train rant. pic.twitter.com/pc22cZReoV — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) October 5, 2023

In a statement, Capital Rx explained their swift decision to sever ties with Brianna, who formerly worked as a talent acquisition specialist. "Our company has a zero-tolerance policy around prejudicial or discriminatory behavior," the company said.

The statement continued, "After conducting a review of the circumstances, we acted immediately and terminated the employee in question. The former employee’s actions and words are not representative of Capital Rx, and we offer our sincerest apology to those who were hurt."