These Twitter Alternatives Offer a Respite From Musk-Era Social Media Chaos

It sounds like tech journalist Kara Swisher doesn’t think Twitter is toast, but she did suggest other options in a Nov. 18 thread about the chaos of Elon-era Twitter. “There are alternatives like Mastodon, Post, LinkedIn, Instagram, [and] TikTok, but they’re all different, and [it’s] not easy to recreate your social network here elsewhere,” she tweeted. “BTW, Twitter is not going away either — it may just get suckier.”

So if Twitter indeed gets suckier, here are some alternatives to check out.