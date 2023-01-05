Vicki Lawrence’s First Marriage Lasted “About 10 Minutes” — Who Is Her Husband Now?

“The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” became a chart-topping hit. In 1973, Vicki added the song to her album of the same name. Unfortunately, the pair divorced after Vicki’s album debuted, and she said the marriage lasted “about 10 minutes.”

After her marriage to Bobby ended, Vicki focused on her work on The Carol Burnett Show. Eventually, her place of employment would be where she met her true love, Al Schultz.