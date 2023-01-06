What Abby Did (or Didn't Do) in 'Ginny & Georgia' to Deserve the Silent Treatment
The first season of Ginny & Georgia ends with plenty of loose ends, but Season 2 of the Netflix series is finally here to tie them up. However, at the end of Season 1, all of MANG (Max, Abby, Norah, and Ginny) is left torn apart after the explosive finale. Not only is Max mad at Ginny, but she’s also mad at Abby (Katie Douglas).
This leaves us wondering what Abby did to make Max mad at her. We get why Max (Sara Waisglass) won’t talk to Ginny (Antonia Gentry), but why won’t she talk to Abby? What did Abby do?
What did Abby do in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ that made Max mad at her? It's a doozy.
Basically, at the end of Season 1, Ginny is left isolated from all her friends after everyone finds out that Ginny cheated on Hunter (Mason Temple) with Max’s twin brother, Marcus (Felix Mallard). However, Abby is also isolated, when she’s already feeling vulnerable thanks to her parents’ divorce and suggested body dysmorphia.
In this case, it’s more of what Abby didn’t do rather than what she did do. When Max is grieving over her break-up with Sophie, Abby walks in on Ginny and Marcus kissing. At this point, Abby already has it out for Ginny since Ginny joined the friend group. Now, she could’ve gone to Max and told her, but instead, Abby chastises Ginny and begs her not to tell Max.
Abby says it’s the one thing that would make Max feel even worse at this point, so both Abby and Ginny agree to keep her “affair” with Marcus a secret. Even so, Max finds out the worst way possible — through reading texts between Marcus and Ginny on Marcus’s phone. When Ginny thinks that Abby’s the one who told Max, she accidentally outs the fact that Abby knew all along.
Although Abby’s act isn’t nearly as much of a betrayal to Max as Ginny’s, Max still sees it that way and gives Abby the same silent treatment she gives Ginny. This eventually plays out with some unexpected dynamics in the rest of Season 2. However, while it may not have been great for Abby, the bright side is that we get to see way more of her this season.
Ginny & Georgia Season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.