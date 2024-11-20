Kailyn Lowry Says Fans Had A "False Perception" of Her and Vee Torres's Friendship

Former Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry may be done with sharing her life on reality TV, but her off-camera drama isn't over just yet. The MTV alum has used her fame from being on Teen Mom 2 to create several projects that allow her to spend quality time with her seven children and her fiance, Elijah Scott. Since 2014, she's been a New York Times Bestselling author, with five books to her name. Up until recently, Kail also had three podcasts. Let me explain.

In 2020, she launched a podcast with her first baby daddy, Jo Rivera's wife, Vee Torres. The podcast, Baby Mamas, No Drama, was a platform for Kailyn and Vee to discuss how they co-parent Jo and Kail son, Isaac. However, in October 2024, the moms decided to end the podcast, sparking concern from fans that something was awry. Amid the chatter, Kail decided to share her side of the story on her other podcast, Barely Famous.

What did Kailyn Lowry say about Vee Torres?

During a Nov. 18, 2024 episode of Barely Famous, Kailyn decided to set the record straight about why she and Vee decided to end their podcast. While speaking with her Coffee and Convos podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley, she explained that, while the podcast was supposed to be reflective of their co-parenting relationship, they never had much of one to begin with.

Kailyn claimed Vee failed to chime in on co-parenting for Javi and often left the decisions for Jo to handle. She explained that she once suggested bringing him on the show to "potentially have him speak up" about their past issues, but she failed to make the appearance happen. "She was not with it," Kailyn recalled. "And I kept saying to her, 'Why are you not speaking for yourself? I'm not asking you to speak for Joe' and it's because she doesn't have a voice in our co-parenting."

Kailyn added that she even reached out to Joe herself to tell him she wanted to see Vee become more "involved" in their co-parenting decisions and their son's life. She claimed Vee only attended "a handful" Isaac's games and wasn't as active in his life as fans were led to believe. "People have this false perception of her level and involvement, and that's a problem," Kail said. "If that's the case, then say that on the f---king podcast."

Kailyn has also said some not-so-nice things about her ex, Jo.

Kailyn's comments about Vee came after she's accused Jo of not being a present father to their son on Teen Mom and on social media. While she didn't address the deadbeat allegations in the Nov. 18 episode, she shared that she made more money than Jo after she left his household, which Teen Mom 2 fans saw play out in her earlier seasons. She also noted that she was "too young" to know if her finances mattered in that relationship.