What Does "Send It to Darrell" Mean? Deleted Video From Lala Kent Has the Answer

Ever since the affair between Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss came to light (aka Scandoval), the world has never been the same. As a refresher, Tom cheated on his girlfriend of almost 10 years, Ariana Madix, who was arguably the most liked person on the show. In March 2023, Ariana found out about Tom's seven month dalliance with her alleged friend Raquel after finding an explicit video of her on his phone. Naturally, she was heartbroken and so was the world for her.

Everyone (and we mean everyone) took to Ariana's side, wanting nothing to do with Raquel. That said, when Raquel sent the cast a cease and desist order from her attorney demanding that anyone in possession of the explicit video destroy it, there wasn't a lot of sympathy for her or for protecting her privacy.

One cast member who was completely over Raquel's legal handling of the matter was Lala Kent. After receiving the letter from Raquel's attorney, Lala took to Instagram to drag Raquel for how unprofessionally she was handling it all. Shortly after, she began selling merch with the slogan "Send it to Darrell." So, if you're sitting here wondering "Who is Darrell?" and "Where did this merch come from?" worry not. We explain everything below.

Lala Kent began selling merch with the phrase "Send It to Darrell" amid Scandoval. What does it mean?

As aforementioned, Lala took to Instagram to blast Raquel after receiving a letter from Raquel's attorney. She recorded a video from bed throwing all the shade at Raquel. This was posted on her Instagram Stories, then deleted later. Fortunately, the TikTok account @pumprules safely secured the video for anyone who missed out.

“Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer that if he has stuff to send over, he can send things to my lawyer, same with the rest of my friends and cast alright?” Lala said in the history-making video. She continued to grill Raquel over how unprofessional her lawyer was, claiming that “never in my life” had she had a lawyer reach out to her via “personal email.”

Lala made it clear that moving forward, things shouldn't be sent to her, but rather to her attorney, esteemed entertainment lawyer Darrell Miller. "Send it to Darrell," she emphasized. And just like that, the phrase stuck. Like really, stuck.