what-happened-to-dana-the-l-word-1579895680722.png
Source: Showtime

Grab Tissues, It's Time to Talk About Dana Fairbanks

By

Over my recent extensive coverage of The L Word and its new Showtime spinoff, Generation Q, it has occurred to me that although I've written about everything from new characters to recaps to who killed Jenny Schecter, I've barely touched upon the most tragic character of the original series: Dana Fairbanks.

Before you keep reading, I urge you to pull out some tissues, because the road ahead is a sad one. Well, I guess, not entirely! Now that Shane has come into a ton of money (and has honestly inspired us to open our own hair salon, given how hard she is balling), she's taken over a Silver Lake bar and turned it into a queer hangout space called Dana's, in honor of everyone's favorite semi-closeted tennis player. Which is to say, there is a happy ending.