Former YouTuber JinBop Might Be in Prison for Trying to Have Sex With a Minor

Why do so many YouTubers end up in jail? As it turns out, a lot of them are scumbags.

In the last year alone, internet personalities Prettyboyfredo, King Cid, Ray Diaz, and Fetty Potter have all had major run-ins with the law, but former gamer Starlit Zhao, who went by JinBop online, is reportedly still behind bars for crimes he committed in 2016.