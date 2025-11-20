What Happened to Pam From Total? Unpacking the R&B Singer’s Exit From the Girl Group The 1/3 of the hit R&B group is living her life differently these days. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 20 2025, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@theofficialtotal, @pamelalong4ever

In the 1990s, the music industry was all about the R&B girl group. One of the groups that came from the craze was Total. Led by its founding members Kima Raynor, Keisha Spivey-Epps, and Pamela "Pam" Long, Total was responsible for some of the sweetest sounds of their era. Some of the group's renowned hits included "Kissin' You," "Can't You See," and "What You Want." And, under Bad Boy Records, the group was also known for its collaborations with Notorious B.I.G. and Mase.

Although their voices helped secure them a spot in the music biz, Total has endured many ebbs and flows. However, they've attempted to make several comebacks, including one in 2025 where Pam was noticeably absent from the reunion. Pam has also been laying low over the years, causing some to wonder what might have happened to her. Here's what to know.



What happened to Pam Long from Total?

Pam left Total for the first time in 1998, following the release of their second album, Kima, Kiesha, and Pam. The exit came due to Pam reportedly wanting to focus on her solo career, though she eventually returned to the group. In 2014, she briefly reunited with Kima to perform some of Total's hits, including "Not Tonight (Ladies Night) with Da Brat, Lil' Kim, and Missy Elliott. However, since the reunion, Pam seemingly stopped singing with the group for good.

In recent years, the singer has focused on making changes in her personal life. Pam started pursuing gospel music and released her self-titled gospel EP in 2022. Fans of BET's The Encore might also recall her performing gospel music on the show while forming a new girl group, BluPrint.

Pam is also a motivational speaker, dance and fitness instructor, and published author. In 2019, she penned a memoir, Total Exposure: Pieces of Me. The memoir gave her fans a detailed view of her past, including her past experiences with her sexuality and drugs and alcohol, and her transition to becoming a born-again Christian. In the book, Pam also accused her ex-husband, Jaime Long, aka "J. Long," of sexually assaulting her during their marriage. The allegations came soon after Jaime married his wife, former inmate Cyntoia Brown-Long.

According to her 2020 Instagram video, Pam ultimately revealed she lied about Jaime assaulting her. Two years later, she followed up with another video where she further apologized to her ex for her accusations. "I know that there is nothing I can do to take it back – I can’t go back and re-write what it is that I’ve said, but it’s time for me to forth and speak the truth," Pam revealed on Instagram. "Especially, because I’m going forward in my life with God. I’m looking to be a better person. I’m not looking to be a liar anymore…to walk in those shoes anymore."

"I’ve known this for a while. I know what I did and I hid it," she continued. I knew that it kept coming up. I didn’t want to have to come and confess this. But, I truly believe that there are some things that have to be openly said because it was openly done."

Pam's Total group members said she gave them her blessing to keep going.

While Pam has seemingly enjoyed getting to know herself outside of Total, many of her longtime fans want to see her back with the girl group. In 2024, Keisha and Kima joined forces to get back on the road for the Queens of R&B Tour, along with Xscape, SWV, 702 and Mýa. Pam didn't join them, nor did she reunite with them for their guest spot on 112's Room 112 tour, which they announced on The Breakfast Club in October 2025.