'Hogwarts Legacy' Brooms All Handle The Same – But Here’s How to Upgrade Their Performance

While you can certainly putz around the magical castle and its surroundings on foot, the best way to travel in Hogwarts Legacy is by broom.

Once you’ve learned how to fly, you’ll be able to zip around the map at record speed. The game even gives you the option to purchase new brooms and enhance your flying skills through a series of side quests. And if you’re trying to figure out what is the best broom in Hogwarts Legacy, then you’ve come to the right place. Here’s what you need to know about the best brooms in Hogwarts Legacy, broom differences, and how to upgrade your broom.

What is the best broom in 'Hogwarts Legacy'?

Believe it or not, there is no best broom in Hogwarts Legacy. Every single broom in the game handles exactly the same – although they all feature minor cosmetic differences that make them look different while in flight. Because of this, the best broom in Hogwarts Legacy is simply the one you think looks the coolest.

Several broom styles are available (including Ember Dash, which displays flames as a special effect, or Wind Wisp, which comes with a stylish saddle), but not a single one is better than the next. They’re all pretty expensive, however, so you might want to make use of the popular “money glitch” to earn a few coins before heading out to Spintwitches Sporting Goods in Hogsmeade to buy one.

How to upgrade your broom.

Instead of letting you buy better brooms, Hogwarts Legacy lets you improve your overall flying abilities by tackling challenges on the Quidditch Pitch. These can be started after buying your first broom from Albie at Spintwitches Sporting Goods in Hogsmeade, then chatting with Imelda at the Quidditch Pitch.

These typically require you to race through a course under a certain amount of time, and after you’ve successfully completed each trial, your overall broom acceleration and speed will increase. You’ll only have a few minutes to beat each course, so all told, you could unlock the ability to fly, purchase a broom, and upgrade your flying abilities in a single afternoon.

How to unlock brooms in 'Hogwarts Legacy'.

If you’re still trying to unlock brooms in Hogwarts Legacy, keep working your way through the main quest. Eventually, you’ll get a chance to participate in a Flying Class that teaches you the basics of broomstick etiquette and puts you on a path to Spintwitches. It takes a bit to get used to, but flying mechanics are remarkably similar to walking mechanics – only now you have to worry about crashing into trees or making a rapid descent.