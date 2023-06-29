Home > Television > Sex and the City Aidan’s Return to ‘And Just Like That’ Could Make Show’s Naysayers Finally Watch It One of Carrie Bradshaw’s fan favorite exes, Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett, will appear in at least one episode of ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2. By Elizabeth Randolph Jun. 29 2023, Published 11:28 a.m. ET Source: Max

Aidan will return again in Season 2 of And Just Like That, sparking #TeamBig and #TeamAidan debates. Keep reading to see how Aidan’s return could bring back some of AJLT’s harshest critics.

When does Aidan come back to ‘And Just Like That’?

Carrie met Aidan in Season 3 of Sex and the City. She fell in love with the longhaired furniture designer and carried a torch for Big, who was married then. Season 3 showed Carrie and Big having an affair for weeks until she confessed her wrongdoings to Aidan, and they broke up soon after.

Fans expected Aidan to return to And Just Like That in Season 1, but the rumors didn't pan out. However, the Season 2 trailer confirms Aidan will be part of the season, which aired on June 22, 2023.

Me watching every episode of #AJLT, enjoying it immensely but also waiting for Aidan: pic.twitter.com/V4fUvGei3k — Gabby (@GabbyDabbyDoo) June 29, 2023

In one scene, Carrie closes her laptop after sending Aidan an email that reads: “Hey Stranger … Remember me?” Another clip shows Carrie and Aidan chatting at a restaurant and sharing a few laughs. However, those who have longed shipped the former couple should know it hasn’t been confirmed if they’re getting back together after years of the back and forth.

Me: I’m never watching AJLT again

Also me: I’m watching AJLT when Aidan comes back — Andy (@AndyandAfraid) June 29, 2023

Nonetheless, fans hope Aidan’s resurgence can bring the same “Zsa Zsa zu” SATC had. Since AJLT debuted, it hasn’t had the best reviews on social media. One fan even called it a “caricature” of SATC, and even more feel the reboot has ruined some of the characters, specifically Miranda (Cynthia Nixon).

“I honestly can't wait for Aidan. I admit, I gave up on AJLT because without Samantha, I just can't. But with Aidan, I think all will be forgiven,” one fan tweeted.