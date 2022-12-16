Even Sin City Needs the Occasional Break — When Does 'CSI: Vegas' Return in 2023?

Bringing a faithful sequel to the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation was one heck of a gamble that has paid off time and time again. CSI: Vegas has brought the freshness of a new show with the nostalgia of an old favorite, and fans of the franchise are singing its praises.

Let's just say the series won't be cashing out anytime soon. The show is halfway through Season 2 and going into its winter break, so we gotta ask: When does CSI: Vegas return in 2023? Let's place some bets.