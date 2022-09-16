Kyle From 'Love Is Blind' Opens Up About the "Freezing Cold" Conditions While Filming 'After the Altar' (EXCLUSIVE)
When fans finished watching Season 2 of Love Is Blind on Netflix, they watched the reunion as soon as they were able to. But nothing quite beats the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special, which typically drops months after a season ends. But when was it filmed?
Distractify spoke exclusively with Kyle Abrams ahead of its Sept. 16 Netflix release to learn more about it.
Kyle shared with us when the After the Altar special was filmed and who he still keeps in touch with from the cast. Unfortunately, Kyle couldn't reveal too many details about where he stands with Deepti Vempati, other than to reveal that they both want to share an update with the world when they can do it together (which only makes us want to know more, obviously).
But he did open up about filming the special.
When was the 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Season 2 special filmed?
The Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion was filmed in March 2022. And, as it turned out, the After the Altar special is from around the same time. In the special, you see most of the Season 2 cast reunite for a weekend getaway at a rental house.
They have a themed party, during which everyone dresses up in their best '80s garb, and the group also takes a trip to a nearby winery.
But in near-freezing temperatures, it's not exactly a walk in the park. And, Kyle told us, he was glad the special showed just how cold he and his co-stars were, despite the fact that they had to look like they were having fun on a covered, but still extremely cold, tractor.
"Do they show a scene of us on the tractor?" Kyle asked, referring to the final cut of the special. "That was brutal. I was like, I hope that [viewers] see our freezing cold faces."
Is Kyle still friends with the 'Love Is Blind' cast?
Being that Love Is Blind Season 2 filmed so long ago and the reunion and After the Altar specials are also months behind him, it's hard not to wonder if Kyle still talks to any of his former co-stars.
Of course there's Deepti Vempati, who Kyle is still rumored to be in a full-fledged relationship with. Though if you ask Kyle, he'll just tell you to be patient and wait for both him and Deepti to share an update on where they are now.
But as for anyone else? Kyle said he only talks to "one or two of them" now. He keeps in touch with Joey Miller, who filmed with Kyle but didn't make the edited episodes. And, surprisingly, Kyle also occasionally talks to Shayne Jansen.
Both Kyle and Shayne made a connection with Shaina Hurley during the early days of filming, and fans felt Shaina still harbored feelings for Shayne when she was engaged to Kyle.
But all of that seems to be in the past for them now. And honestly, all fans care about these days is learning what's going on with Deepti and Kyle. Hopefully, after the latest special, we'll get some clarity.
You can watch Seasons 1 and 2 of Love Is Blind on Netflix now.