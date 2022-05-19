'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' Is Filmed in Several Sunny Locations Across the Country

The Australian reality series Love on the Spectrum has finally been adapted for U.S. audiences by Netflix. The show follows six adults on the autism spectrum who are looking for love. Between the eager protagonists and the solid advice delivered by autism expert and relationship coach Jennifer Cook, this is one series you won't want to miss.

Many fans have noted that the majority of the cast members are from sunny California. But where was Love on the Spectrum exactly filmed? Was the whole show shot in California? Here's what we know.