'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' Is Filmed in Several Sunny Locations Across the Country

'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' Is Filmed in Several Sunny Locations Across the CountryBy Anna Garrison
May. 19 2022, Published 6:42 p.m. ET
The Australian reality series Love on the Spectrum has finally been adapted for U.S. audiences by Netflix. The show follows six adults on the autism spectrum who are looking for love. Between the eager protagonists and the solid advice delivered by autism expert and relationship coach Jennifer Cook, this is one series you won't want to miss.
Many fans have noted that the majority of the cast members are from sunny California. But where was Love on the Spectrum exactly filmed? Was the whole show shot in California? Here's what we know.
Where is 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' filmed?
Because Love on the Spectrum U.S. is a docuseries, it makes sense that Netflix would film in the locations where the cast members live! Dani Bowman, Abbey Romeo Lutes, Rachel Osterbach, Subodh Garg, and his family all live in Los Angeles County.
According to The Cinemaholic, notable locations around California where cast members had their dates include the Kimberly Crest House & Gardens in Redlands, and the Lion, Tigers & Bears wildlife sanctuary in Alpine.
Cast member Steve lives north in San Francisco, however, there are other castmates who live outside the Golden State. For example, Kaelynn Partlow lives in Greenville, S.C. Although James is from Boston, Mass., he and Emma's second date took place several hours away at the Renaissance Festival in in Tuxedo Park, N.Y.
Director and producer Cian O’Clery, who also directed and produced the Australian version of the show, told Today that part of the reason he was inspired to go global with Love on the Spectrum was to reach a wider range of audiences.
"It's a great opportunity to hopefully introduce a really diverse group of people to a bigger audience, or another audience for people who may not have seen the Australian series," Cian said. "We also want to tell more stories. There's more people, and we want to continue to shine a light on the diversity of the spectrum."
He also told Today that cast member selection was open across the country and that the production team reached out to autism organizations to spread their casting notice. "We spoke to a lot of people. It was great to meet so many people from across the country to finally kind of decide on the people you see in the series."
Will there be a Season 2 of the show?
Although the original series was renewed just two months after its premiere date, it might be too early to tell if Netflix is willing to give Love on the Spectrum U.S. a second season. Hopefully, the success of the project, which currently has a few glowing reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, will speak for itself.
Love on the Spectrum U.S. Season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix.