‘The 27-Hour Day’ Stars Autumn Reeser, Andrew W. Walker, and a Retreat to Remember

Hallmark Channel’s Summer Nights programming event continues with The 27-Hour Day … but you won’t have to wait 27 hours to watch it! The movie premieres tonight, Saturday, Aug. 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

Ahead of tonight’s big premiere, we’ve got all the behind-the-scenes scoop, including details on where The 27-Hour Day was filmed and who’s who in the cast.

For starters, the movie stars a couple of Hallmark Channel veterans: Autumn Reeser plays Lauren, sharing the screen with Andrew W. Walker as love interest Jack.