Autumn Reeser and Andrew W. Walker in 'The 27-Hour Day'
Source: Hallmark Channel

‘The 27-Hour Day’ Stars Autumn Reeser, Andrew W. Walker, and a Retreat to Remember

By

Aug. 7 2021, Published 6:48 p.m. ET

Hallmark Channel’s Summer Nights programming event continues with The 27-Hour Day… but you won’t have to wait 27 hours to watch it! The movie premieres tonight, Saturday, Aug. 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

Ahead of tonight’s big premiere, we’ve got all the behind-the-scenes scoop, including details on where The 27-Hour Day was filmed and who’s who in the cast.

For starters, the movie stars a couple of Hallmark Channel veterans: Autumn Reeser plays Lauren, sharing the screen with Andrew W. Walker as love interest Jack.

What is ‘The 27-Hour Day’ about?

Autumn Reeser in 'The 27-Hour Day'
Source: Hallmark Channel

In the movie, Lauren is a wellness expert who peddles the idea of “The 27-Hour Day,” helping her devotees make their daily lives more efficient. That is, until, she gets a reality check…

“When an important meeting with her business idol goes awry, Lauren realizes she may need to step away to get some perspective,” Hallmark teases in a press release.

So Lauren, for whom R&R is a foreign concept, agrees to stay at a mountain retreat where electronic devices are verboten, and that’s where she meets Jack, the owner of the retreat.

“Over the course of the week in the calm setting of the Montana mountains, Lauren realizes she needs to reprioritize what’s important in her life as she finds herself beginning to fall for Jack — and wonders how life will be once she returns to New York and if Jack will follow,” Hallmark adds.

Who is in the TV movie’s cast?

You might know Autumn from her starring roles on the TV shows The O.C., No Ordinary Family, and Last Resort, or from her recurring roles in Entourage, Hawaii Five-0, and The Arrangement. She has also appeared in the feature films The Girl Next Door, So Undercover, and Sully. The 40-year-old also starred in the TV movie Love on the Menu for Hallmark Channel and A Glenbrooke Christmas for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Andrew, meanwhile, starred in the Lifetime cop drama Against the Wall, and his guest-starring roles include parts in ER, CSI: Miami, CSI: New York, Without a Trace, and The Big Bang Theory. The 42-year-old starred in Hallmark Channel’s Merry & Bright and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Christmas on My Mind.

The cast list also features The 100’s Rhiannon Fish as Ayla, The Twilight Zone’s Colleen Wheeler as Sally, Riverdale’s Garrett Black as Kyle, and The 100’s Karen Holness as Diane.

Where was ‘The 27-Hour Day’ filmed?

The movie is set in Montana, but it was filmed this May in Agassiz, British Columbia, a small community about two hours east of the Canadian city of Vancouver. According to the Agassiz-Harrison Observer, the same area hosted the productions of the TV shows Wayward Pines and Virgin River.

In fact, set dressers for The 27-Hour Day transformed the Agassiz-Harrison Observer office into a veterinary practice, per BC Local News. They made a department store into a hardware supplier and a deli into a cheese shop, and they set up a farmer’s market along Agassiz’s Pioneer Avenue and a honey-themed festival in a local park. Sounds pretty sweet to us!

