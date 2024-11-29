Home > Entertainment > Movies Where Was 'Deck the Walls' Filmed? It's Not Where You'd Think Based on the Plot Instead of the Appalachian Mountains, fans will be taking in scenic, snowy mountain tops somewhere else. By Melissa Willets Published Nov. 29 2024, 6:00 p.m. ET Source: The Hallmark Channel

During the Christmas season, a new crop of Hallmark movies arrives to make our holidays all the more merry and bright. One film we're talking about already is Deck the Walls.

The plot of this particular Hallmark holiday film finds home renovators Rose DeMonte (Ashley Greene) and Brysen (Wes Brown) paired together on a project come December. Will they fall for one another? Our bet is on yes! Meanwhile, the setting of the movie is Rose's hometown in Ohio, but where was Deck the Walls really filmed? Read on for the surprising answer.

So, where was 'Deck the Walls' filmed? Hint: It wasn't Ohio.

Rose and Brysen may be tackling a reno project in a suburb in Ohio, but did the actors who play them really film in the midwest state? Well, no, actually. Instead, stars Ashley and Wes, as well as Danny Pellegrino, filmed Deck the Walls all the way across the country in Utah, according to 4Filming.

So, instead of the Appalachian Mountains, fans will be taking in scenic, snowy mountain tops that in reality, reside in the Beehive State, and not the Buckeye State.

This is far from the first holiday movie to be filmed in the jaw-droppingly gorgeous state of Utah. According to the Utah Film Commission, plenty of festive favorites are shot in scenic locales across Utah every year.

From Best. Christmas. Ever! starring Jason Biggs and Heather Graham, and Falling for Christmas, starring Lindsay Lohan, both on Netflix, to many other Hallmark Channel movies, Utah has been a popular place to film festive content for years.

When could 'Deck the Walls' have been filmed?

Meanwhile, it's worth noting that although Hallmark Christmas movies take place on magical, festive sets featuring snow and seemingly chilly temps, many are filmed in the summer and fall, months ahead of when the films get released for our viewing pleasure. Indeed, according to Vancouver Magazine, production on Hallmark movies begins as early as August!

Filming for a Hallmark movie that, say, pairs two single home renovators who aren't looking for love — but find it anyway, just in time for Christmas — will be about 15 days, and takes place in September and October.

Deck the Walls was filmed in Utah, and guess what? If in fact the movie was shot in October, then indeed, fans should know that there could have been snowfall that early, making this the perfect, cozy setting for a holiday love story. Add more fake snow, and you have yourself a holiday haven!