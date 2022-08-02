Meet Austin Aynes, the Construction Coordinator on HGTV's 'Good Bones'

When it comes to Hollywood, there are various iconic mother-and-daughter duos that we fawn over; from Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz to Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, it's clear that their respective bonds are a force to be reckoned with.

Enter Karen E. Laine and her daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk of HGTV's Good Bones — the pair have been restoring their hometown for nearly seven years under the banner of their family renovation company, Two Chicks and a Hammer.