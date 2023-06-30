The Voice of Cheffy From Hulu’s ‘Secret Chef’ Is *This* Award-Winning Actor
The host of Hulu's new culinary competition is an animated talking chef hat, affectionately referred to as Cheffy. Here's who voices the character.
The host of Hulu’s new reality cooking competition is unlike any food series narrator viewers have ever encountered. While series like Chopped and Guy’s Grocery Games are led by significant players in the culinary industry, Secret Chef works a bit differently.
In fact, the host of the series isn’t even human — it’s an animated talking chef hat, affectionately referred to as Cheffy. So, who voices the cheeky cooking show character? We’ve got the details.
Who is Cheffy in Hulu’s ‘Secret Chef’?
American actor and comedian Arden Myrin voices Cheffy in Secret Chef. The voice actor is best known for starring in series such as Netflix’s Insatiable, Orange Is the New Black, and Shameless.
Throughout her time-honored career, Arden has also appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Satanic Panic, Grey’s Anatomy, 2 Broke Girls, Gilmore Girls, Chelsea Lately, and more.
Aside from starring in countless renowned television series and movies, the Secret Chef voice actor secured the “Best Actress” award for the short film Ticket Like a Man at the 2017 Studio City Film Festival.
Also, Arden is a successful author. She published her memoir Little Miss Little Compton in 2020.
Who are the judges on Hulu’s ‘Secret Chef’?
Unlike most reality culinary competitions, such as Top Chef and MasterChef, Hulu’s Secret Chef doesn’t have an official judging panel. As a result, you might ask yourself, “Who taste tests the contestants’ dishes?’” And the answer is what sets the new food-centric series apart.
The participants in Secret Chef are essentially the judges. Through blind tastings, the contestants try everyone’s creations, attempting to eliminate bias.
Also, each chef in the competition possesses an alias that further conceals their identity. While the concept sounds strange, it’s undoubtedly the first of its kind!
What is the concept of Hulu’s ‘Secret Chef’?
The idea behind Hulu’s Secret Chef series is definitely unconventional. Featuring 10 contestants of varying backgrounds — from professional chefs to home cooks to social media influencers — the competition relies on anonymity to let the food do the talking.
Executive produced by the renowned restaurateur and mastermind behind the Momofuku restaurant group, David Chang, Secret Chef ups the ante by adding twists and turns not typically seen in your average cooking competition.
Per Hulu, the participants are “isolated in a secret underground kitchen labyrinth connected by a series of conveyor belts” and engage in cooking challenges to determine the winner.
Not only that, but the Secret Chef contestants receive guidance from the animated talking hat Cheffy and rate each other’s dishes through blind tastings. And the prize? A whopping $100,000. Now that’s a reward worth fighting for!
Secret Chef is now available for streaming on Hulu.