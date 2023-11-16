Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Cuddle Monster on 'The Masked Singer' Has Been Revealed to Be a Famous NBA Star Who is Cuddle Monster on 'The Masked Singer'? This week's episode debuts the "biggest costume" in the show's history, but who are they? By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Nov. 15 2023, Published 9:07 p.m. ET Source: Fox

Season 10 of The Masked Singer has been one of the wildest so far. The momentous installment of America's favorite costume-based singing competition has been filled with fun themes, jaw-dropping performances, and some of the most shocking unmaskings in the show yet. But as far as the costumes for this season go, we've never seen one like Cuddle Monster.

Article continues below advertisement

Touted as the biggest costume in Masked Singer history, this enormous pink fuzzy pal literally towers over the competition in sheer size and height. They make their debut as the wildcard performer on Trolls Night as the titular singers sing songs from the hit film series With such a large costume, the judges' guesses for Cuddle Monster have got to equal them in size and stature. But who the heck is hiding under the Cuddle Monster costume? Here's what we know so far.

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

Cuddle Monster on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 8 Clues: Lightning

Wedding dress

Sneakers

Gold boxing gloves

Wall Street bull statue

Sword

Shield with a crescent moon and heart

Trolls Night clue: "Champ" on a light-up globe — Cuddle Monster said, "This clue should shed light on who I am."

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Cuddle Monster on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Cuddle Monster on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately, Cuddle Monster's time on The Masked Singer was short-lived following a smackdown with Anteater. Cuddle Monster's identity was revealed to be none other than former NBA star Metta World Peace, previously known as Ron Artest. Despite his elimination, fans loved Metta's decision to be the Cuddle Monster on the reality singing competition.