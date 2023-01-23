Who Is Fenton in Netflix's 'That '90s Show'? He Has a Messy History With an OG 'That '70s Show' Character

It's been almost 20 years since viewers have witnessed a relatable gang of rambunctious teens sit in a circle and smoke to their hearts' content. Somewhat ambiguous basement circle scenes are undeniably some of the best That '70s Show has to offer. Now, in 2023, viewers are welcomed back into Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman's (Kurtwood Smith) homey basement. And when we say 2023, we mean 1995.

"It’s 1995 and Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is desperate for some adventure in her life, or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide)," Netflix wrote of its highly-anticipated That '70s Show reboot series, That '90s Show. And yes, Leia is the teen daughter of OG regulars Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon).

And while beloved '70s Show characters like Eric and Donna aren't the main focus of That '90s Show — which centers on a new, grungier generation of Point Place, Wis. high schoolers — they do make guest appearances, as do characters like Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) and his recurring eccentric nemesis, Fenton (Jim Rash). Let's talk all things Fenton.

Who is Fenton in 'That '90s Show'?

In short, Fenton is Kitty and Red's neighbor Sherri's fabulous and oh-so sassy landlord. Sherri describes him as being "a real piece of work." Fenton appears in the Season 1 finale, "Kids In America," to discuss the fallen tree on the Formans' property. Because he's "so good at yellin' at people," Sherri initially asks an angry Red to talk to Fenton about the tree. But Fez decides to step in, hoping to prove he's invested in his relationship with Sherri. Naturally, Fez is shocked when he finds out Sherri's landlord is his long-standing nemesis.

"I own this place. Along with three other homes, one duplex, and a Dippin' Dots," Fenton brags to Sherri's boy toy. "Take it all in, Fez. This is what success looks like." The two have a petty standoff before Fez — a hairstylist — makes Fenton a peace offering that involves luscious, blond Fabio-esque locks. With his new head of hair, Fenton takes care of the tree, therefore ending the feud.

Oscar-winning screenwriter Jim Rash (The Descendants) portrayed Fenton for six episodes (from Season 5 to Season 8) of That '70s Show. Per ComicBook.com, he first appears in Season 5, Episode 7, "Hot Dog," as the audacious clerk who sells Eric an engagement ring. According to Fez, his and Fenton's feud began after an incident involving "a half-off sale, a crowded parking lot, and a pair of pants that made [his] a-- look like an oil painting."