'P-Valley' Star Nicco Annan Shows His Range as the Host of 'Down in the Valley' Nicco won an NAACP Image Award for his role as the 'P-Valley' fan-favorite, Uncle Clifford. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 5 2024, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

It's been 84 years since we last saw our P-Valley Chucalisa crew. OK, in reality, it's been about two years, but in TV time, that's definitely long enough. Fortunately, STARZ confirmed there will be a P-Valley Season 3, but the date has yet to be released. But fear not, because we're still going to the Valley in 2024, just from a reality TV lens. On June 5, 2024, STARZ debuted its P-Valley-inspired docuseries, Down in the Valley. The series highlights the real exotic dancer community in the Deep South.

In addition to showing P-Valley fans the "real" Mercedes, Keyshawn "Mississippi," and Autumn Knight, a.k.a. Hailey Colton, Down In the Valley celebrates the South's stories, sensuality, music, and culture. While those watching Down in the Valley will meet many of the people featured on the show for the first time, they will be guided by a familiar face — P-Valley's Uncle Clifford himself, Nicco Annan. As Down in the Valley's season continues, let's get to know the charismatic host!

Source: Getty Images

Who is 'Down in the Valley's host, Nicco Annan?

Fans will experience many changes throughout Down in the Valley's six episodes. One appreciated constant in the series is Nicco sharing his insights and wits with the dancers, artists, and entrepreneurs he encountered during his time in the South. Nicco also shows off his dancing skills and his love for uplifting others on the show.

Nicco's Down in the Valley gig came after the Detroit, Mich. native landed his big break after years of grinding in the acting business. After graduating from Cass Technical School in Detroit, Nicco received his BFA from Purchase College, Nicco began auditioning for theater roles and, in 2015, received the role of Uncle Clifford in Katori Hall's stage play version of P-Valley, P---y Valley. He also appeared in Katori's Pulitzer Prize-winning stage play, The Hot Wing King.

Nicco continued building his acting portfolio in the 2010s and eventually landed roles on This Is Us, Shameless, and Half Sisters. In 2020, Katori picked him to revive his role as Uncle Clifford for the small screen, and his career has taken off ever since. His role as Uncle Clifford, the non-binary owner of the Pynk, earned him an NAACP Image Award in 2023, as well as several nominations from the Film Independent Spirit Awards and The Queerties.

Is Nicco Annan married?

Nicco's rising fame naturally made some of his fans inquire about his love life. Many have wondered if he's married or at least has a "Lil Murda" of his own. As of this writing, Nicco appears to be single and has never been married. However, in a 2022 interview with Angela Yee on her podcast, Lip Service, he shared that he was open to finding love and admitted to "pining" for his Mr. Right as much as any other busy individual.

Nicco's current love life contrasts his P-Valley character's journey to finding her true match. P-Valley fans know that in the Season 2 finale (back in 2022!!), Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda (J'Alphonse Nicholson), finally shared their relationship with the Pynk crew, marking Lil Murda's coming out.

While Clifford and Murda's stories aren't like Nicco's, the actor prefers them that way. In an interview with BET News, Nicco said playing Uncle Clifford forces him to deal with "how people perceive me" on a larger scale than others. He said he's proud of his strong sense of self and takes the Uncle Clifford comparisons as a compliment to his artistry.

"I’m an actor,” he said in response to the "misconceptions" he receives. "It is my voice, and there’s no voice modulator. It’s like Denzel Washington and all the different roles he plays, it’s his voice. I use my full range as Uncle Clifford and don’t feel restriction, similar to how I don’t feel restriction in my day-to-day life.”