Robbi Jade Lew Reveals How New Players Led to Her 'The Anonymous' Elimination (EXCLUSIVE) 'The Anonymous' newbie Victoria used her Anonymous Mode win to eliminate Robbi. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 6 2024, 7:23 p.m. ET

In the reality TV competition world, having an alliance is vital to securing a win or at least coming awfully close. The Anonymous is no different, as some of the remaining players in the deceptive game decided they were better together than apart early on. However, the ones who didn’t fall in line were sadly eliminated far too soon.

Unfortunately, one of The Anonymous’s strongest players, Robbi Jade Lew, was still eliminated after forming what she believed to be a foolproof alliance. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Robbi discussed her elimination and how the new Anonymous contestants’ arrival ruined her shot at being the show’s first champ.

Source: USA Robbi Jade Lew in a scene from 'The Anonymous'

Who is Robbi Jade Lew on ‘The Anonymous?’

From her first day in The Anonymous house (or houses), Robbi had a target on her back. It had nothing to do with her established professional poker career since she strategically kept that significant detail from her competitors until her final day in the house. After winning the group's first challenge, many of her competitors saw her as a threat.

Fortunately for them, she was eliminated in Season 1, Ep.5. During the elimination round, Robbi revealed to the group that she was her Anonymous mode character, the cutthroat Dice, and later Rocket. Her exit came after DANI introduced three new players, Tyrenna Tolbert, Sydney Dorsey, and Kacie Mize, to replace the eliminated OGs.

Source: USA

The newbies—Victoria Vesce, Wayne Nichols, and Bismah Ahmed —quickly put on their detective hats (random note: Wayne is a retired detective) to find the allies and threats among the group. Robbi, who allied with the game's strongest players—Big Brother winner Xavier Prather, Australian Survivor winner Nina Twine, and Fyre Festival event producer Andy King—said she immediately knew the new players would ruin her alliance. In the end, she was right, as Victoria eliminated her to save her showmance boo, Chris.

“My heart dropped,” Robbi told Distractify about seeing her new competitors for the first time. “I knew that would hinder our alliance’s strategy. Upon meeting the new additions, I realized a large part of the initial conversation with them resulted in them asking who the biggest threat in the house was."

"Knowing they would have a significant advantage as remaining anonymous behind their handles is even more concerning since we knew very little about them," she added. "The fact that they had safety and had the chance to become Anonymous was enough to change the game entirely!”

Source: USA

Robbi Jade Lew discussed her elimination from ‘The Anonymous’ with ‘Distractify.'

Robbi spoke to Distractify about her exit. Keep reading for our full Q&A! ​​(Editor's note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)

Q: Before joining ‘The Anonymous,’ you were involved in a significant professional poker scandal last year. Were you initially worried someone would recognize you in the house? A: Yes, that was definitely something I had to consider, especially when I decided not to disclose that I was a professional poker player. I remember meeting Marcel and, after knowing he was a Get, being concerned that he might know me (since the poker industry has more ties to the gaming industry). I avoided in-depth conversations with him where he may have picked up on it.

Outside of him, I wasn’t too concerned anyone else would recognize me. I was willing to risk concealing my profession because I was sure it would mean I would have a larger target on my back.

Q: How did the scandal prepare you for ‘The Anonymous?’ A: Well, as you can imagine, it made me stronger than ever! Despite adversity, I stood confident in my truth and never let criticism or publicity wear down. The scrutiny I endured, followed by immense support, prepared me for anything and everything. Very little, if anything, can break me these days.

Source: USA

Q: Did you think you would be exposed as “Dice” if you had continued playing the character? A: Dice, being Tyrenna, was the cover I needed! So when she was eliminated and was outed as Truck, I knew I couldn’t continue to maintain anonymity as Dice. A handle change came just at the right time!

Q: Your cover was almost blown after Tyrenna’s exit. How did you change your strategy after her elimination? A: As Dice, I was ruthless… and spoke my mind! (Although, at times, “indirectly,” as some contestants pointed out.) I knew that I needed to change my strategy so that I was a more understated handle and less talked about. My strategy moving forward was to say less. I knew it would be hard for me to do, but I also knew something had to change since my last approach didn’t land me complete anonymity!

Q: What did you miss the most about being home while you were in ‘The Anonymous’ house? A: My dogs!!!! I love my people at home, but they are able to take care of themselves and have busy human schedules. The only thing on my pups’ schedules is me!

Q: What went through your mind when you realized there would be new competitors (Wayne, Bismah, and Victoria) joining the competition?

A: My heart dropped. I knew that would hinder our alliance’s strategy. Upon meeting the new additions, I realized a large part of the initial conversation with them resulted in them asking who the biggest threat in the house was. Knowing they would have a significant advantage as remaining anonymous behind their handles is even more concerning since we knew very little about them. The fact that they had safety and had the chance to become Anonymous was enough to change the game entirely!

Q: Did you expect Dillan (Popsicle) to see your name mentioned in Anonymous mode as the contestant to go home in Ep. 4? A: I think it’s always surprising to see anyone go home with only one “at-risk” vote! Dillian saw me as a threat, so I'm sure he didn't mind me leaving! His decision to vote to eliminate the threat was just part of his strategy in the game.

Q: Who did you initially think voted you to leave ‘The Anonymous,’ and were you surprised it was Victoria? A: I felt it was one of the new contestants, and I was hoping it was! It would have stung more if it had been someone in my alliance, but I strongly doubted that. I was not surprised it was Victoria. Eliminating me was in her best interest!

Q: Have you contacted any of your castmates since leaving the show? A: Yes, I have. My alliance! (And a few others….) Q: What have you been up to since your elimination from ‘The Anonymous?’ A: I'm playing a lot of poker, which involves traveling and a heap of spontaneity. I also caught up on lost time with friends, family, and pups. A large part of my life is always being on the go, so I picked up right where I left off!