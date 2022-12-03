'Firefly Lane' May Have the Most Wild, Free-Spirited Mom on TV — Who Plays Her?
Now in its second season on Netflix, Firefly Lane follows the decades-long friendship between Tallulah “Tully” Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke), as they navigate childhood, their teenage years and the present-day. One of the characters that fans have been most intrigued by is Tully’s mom, Cloud.
In the first season, audiences saw Cloud being arrested by police for drug possession after they raided her home, which led to Tully having to live with her grandmother.
As Firefly Lane’s second season delves deeper into Tully and Cloud’s relationship, fans have wanted to learn more about the actress behind the wild and free-spirited character. So, who is she?
Who plays Cloud in ‘Firefly Lane’?
Cloud is played by 39-year-old actress and model, Beau Garrett. In a very This Is Us way, Garrett portrays her younger self in the 1970’s and in the present day, thanks to Hollywood make-up to show the character’s age. Tully and Kate’s younger selves, however, are played by Ali Skovbye and Roan Curtis.
In an interview with New Beauty in 2021, Garrett talked about how she liked portraying Cloud as an eccentric, but no-nonsense, anti-establishment type of character, especially during the 1970s.
“I’m glad that they allowed her to be that for that era, because I think that’s exactly how she would have been,” Garrett said. “Obviously, there was the one time that she got dressed up for her daughter’s birthday, but for the most part, makeup wasn’t her thing. She was quite anti-establishment and not really interested in being something beautiful for a male to look at. Garrett said.”
Garrett has appeared in a number of films and TV shows since her first feature role in 2006 alongside Josh Duhamel and Olivia Wilde in Turistas. Audiences may also recognize her from films such as Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Made of Honor, and Tron: Legacy, to name a few.
On the small screen, Garrett lent her talents to Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and The Good Doctor.
When will the second part of Season 2 be released?
The first part of Firefly Lane’s second season just dropped on Netflix, but fans already want to know when the final episodes will be released. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little longer for those final episodes.
Luckily, in a world where many productions keep things very close to the chest, Katherine Heigl wasn’t about to keep secrets. On her Instagram, Heigl announced that the final episodes of Firefly Lane Season 2 will be released in June of 2023.
So, after fans finish binge watching the first part of Firefly Lane’s new season, they’ll have to wait six months to see how things are wrapped up. One of the things that fans are sure to be anxious to find out is what exactly ended the thirty-year friendship between Tully and
Be sure to check out Firefly Lane now on Netflix.