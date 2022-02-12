We Definitely Recognize the Devilishly Handsome New Guy on 'Dollface'!

Who can resist a musician, especially a musician with a sexy Australian accent? Jules certainly can't, and she won't in Season 2. Played by Sydney-born actor Luke Cook, the aptly named Fender swoops in and sweeps Jules off her feet.

Fans of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will absolutely remember Luke as Lucifer Morningstar, aka The Devil. In fact, people couldn't get enough of him and his penchant for not wearing a shirt. If that's what hell is like, we're packing our bags.