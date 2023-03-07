Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Source: Getty Images Abe Lincoln Is a *Literal* Hit in 'History of the World, Part II' — Who Plays Him? By Jamie Lerner Mar. 7 2023, Published 12:08 p.m. ET

A lot has happened since 1981, when the original History of the World: Part I, was released. We’ve gone through several presidents, the Berlin Wall came down, 9/11 happened, there was a global pandemic, and plenty of other historical incidents occurred. So it’s safe to say that it’s time for History of the World, Part II, and thanks to a collaboration between comedic genius Mel Brooks and Hulu, it’s finally here, with a sketch featuring Abraham Lincoln (and his son).

Article continues below advertisement

In History of the World, Part II, a sketch about the end of the Civil War follows Ulysses S. Grant (Ike Barinholtz) as he’s assigned to care for Abraham Lincoln’s son, Robert Todd Lincoln (Nick Robinson). Luckily for us, Honest Abe also makes an appearance in the sketch with some hilarious head-bumping. Read on to find out who plays Lincoln in History of the World, Part II!

Source: Hulu

Article continues below advertisement

Who plays Abraham Lincoln in ‘History of the World, Part II'?

The Mel Brooks revival series gives us an idea as to what really happened at the end of the Civil War. While we may have been taught otherwise in school, the reality of the situation is obviously that Union Army general and future president Ulysses S. Grant was tasked with taking care of Robert Todd Lincoln, Abraham’s eldest son who was also known as Bob.

In the Hulu sketch, Abraham constantly hits his head on things, which we imagine is based on the fact that he was very, very tall. Portrayed by Timothy Simons, History of the World, Part II’s Lincoln is a much goofier version of the President we know and love.

Article continues below advertisement

Timothy is best known for playing Jonah in Veep, so portraying the Great Emancipator wasn’t his first political go-round on television. The casting choice was fitting, considering the fact that Timothy is actually 6 feet, 5.5 inches tall, according to his IMDb, which is actually 1.5 inches taller than the 16th president.